Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of Australia to the UAE

On behalf of the Australian government and the Australian community in the UAE, I am delighted to extend our warmest congratulations to President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Rulers and Crown Princes of the Emirates, and all Emiratis on Eid Al Etihad.

The UAE leadership has been strong and committed supporters of major initiatives that unite our countries, enabling strengthened trade, investment, defence cooperation, culture, sport, and people-to-people ties. The recent signing of Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement marks a new phase in our bilateral relationship ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the UAE

As I congratulate the UAE on the day it celebrates its 53rd anniversary as a sovereign and prosperous nation, I take this auspicious opportunity to emphasise the robust friendship that Brazil and the Emirates have built together. This year, we are celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Our strategic partnership provides a political framework for extensive government and investment cooperation, encompassing diverse sectors such as technology, trade, tourism, culture, space, defence, and renewable energy. The UAE has become Brazil’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East, and our economic relations are characterised by a high level of reciprocal investment and significant trade flows. In 2023, bilateral trade exceeded $4.3 billion (Dh15.8 billion). There is an enormous potential to increase this figure. It is an honour to work alongside our Emirati partners to promote a more prosperous and equitable world, and deepen political, economic, and social ties for the benefit of our people.

Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE and the Bahrain

Finland and the UAE are both celebrating National Days in December – The UAE on December 2 and Finland on December 6. In many other ways too, we share more in common than we differ. Finland is the happiest country in the world for the seventh time, and the UAE promotes happiness for its inhabitants.

Our countries are forward-looking and innovative. We both work to combat climate change and ensure a safe world for future generations.

Finnish companies are working together with UAE partners to support the country’s impressive speed of development. Finns come here to enjoy the sun during winter months, and Emiratis visit Finland to see Santa Claus and enjoy the northern nature.

On behalf of the Embassy of Finland and Finns living in the UAE, my heartfelt congratulations on Eid Al Etihad.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE

I convey my warmest greetings and best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE on Eid Al Etihad. Guided by a visionary leadership and built on the foundations of peace, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood, the UAE continues to scale new heights of progress and prosperity with each passing year. In its journey, India stands as a steadfast partner and a close friend. Driven by the vision of leaders from both sides, India-UAE partnership has proven to be truly transformational and has set an inspiring example for the world. This is reflected in the myriad initiatives that the two countries have undertaken in recent years in the fields of culture, education, infrastructure, trade and investment, defence, and nuclear, among others. The Indian diaspora stands as a living bridge uniting our two countries. As the UAE celebrates this important day, I reaffirm India’s firm commitment towards its friendship with the UAE.

Ramunas Davidonis, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to the UAE

My sincere congratulations to the leadership and the people of the UAE on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. I admire what the Emirates has managed to achieve in the course of the country’s history – a thriving economy, a focus on environment and climate change, stability, and prosperity for its people. The UAE’s determination to continue on this path of success by ensuring that the country’s economy focuses on cutting-edge technology calls for special appreciation.

I am honoured to represent Lithuania in the UAE and be the bridge between the two countries. It makes me optimistic that bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and the UAE will grow each year, with a focus on cooperation in the areas of high added-value economic sectors and connectivity.

I especially admire that bright and thriving Lithuanian diaspora chose to call the UAE their home, thus strengthening cooperation between the two states even further.

Luis Alfonso de Alba, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE

I have the great pleasure to convey my heartfelt greetings to the people and government of the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad. This is a nation that stands out for sustainable development, fully aware of the threat of climate change and ready to take advantage of the opportunities offered by innovation and new technologies, and, above all, a nation that promotes tolerance among the multicultural society living in this beautiful country.

Happy Eid Al Etihad! May this day be a reminder of the great potential this nation has and the power of their unity to achieve new goals.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE

On behalf of the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, I extend my warmest congratulations to the UAE leadership, Emirati nationals, and all the residents on the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

Since its unification, the UAE has emerged as a symbol of unity, tolerance, progress and innovation, emerging as a global hub for trade, investment and tourism.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy a historic and multifaceted relationship, deeply rooted in shared faith, cultural affinity, regional proximity, and mutual respect. The UAE has consistently demonstrated its support to Pakistan, including critical assistance in times of need and fostering strong bilateral economic ties.

The large Pakistani diaspora and their contributions in various sectors of the UAE economy have helped in strengthening the bond of friendship. As one of the largest expatriate communities, their hard work and dedication have significantly contributed to the UAE’s development. These people consider the UAE as their second home.

Today, the UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner. Pakistan and the UAE continue to deepen their economic and commercial ties through innovative initiatives across various sectors. The economic partnership was further cemented by the signing of the recent agreements to strengthen investment and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. This underscores the commitment of the two countries to work for the betterment and prosperity of the people.

Fredrik Floren, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE

We extend our best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE as they celebrate this significant milestone. May the UAE continue to thrive and inspire others with its remarkable journey of growth, progress, and unity.

The 53rd Eid Al Etihad is celebrated not only by Emiratis but by everyone who has chosen the UAE as their home. Around 8,000 Swedes now call the UAE home. Many Swedes also hope the UAE and Emiratis discover Sweden for tourism, business or studies.

The relationship between our two countries is strong, both politically and in trade and investment. Both our countries are dynamic and forward-looking.