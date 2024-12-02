Dubai: A majority of Saudi adults are meeting global physical activity standards, but children and adolescents lag significantly behind, according to the 2024 Physical Activity Bulletin released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The report shows that 58.5 per cent of individuals aged 18 and above engage in at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, a figure reflecting a growing emphasis on health and fitness across the Kingdom.

However, only 18.7 per cent of children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 meet the recommended 60 minutes of daily activity, underscoring a stark generational divide.

The bulletin highlights pronounced disparities in physical activity between genders, nationalities, and age groups. Among adults, 23.2 per cent of men meet physical activity guidelines, compared to just 14 per cent of women.

Expats more active

Non-Saudis were notably more active, with 62.5 per cent achieving the weekly target, compared to 54.1 per cent of Saudis.

Adults aged 30 to 39 emerged as the most active demographic, with 62.6 per cent meeting weekly physical activity standards, while participation dwindles among the elderly, with only 12.2 per cent of those aged 80 and above remaining active.

Walking and cycling

Among Saudi youth, activity levels show limited improvement. While 18.7 per cent met daily physical activity recommendations, 35.3 per cent reported sedentary behaviour exceeding three hours outside school hours. Non-Saudi youth exhibited slightly higher activity rates, at 19.4 per cent, compared to 18.5 per cent among Saudi children.

Walking and cycling for transportation topped the list of physical activities among adults, practiced by 56 per cent of respondents. Leisure activities and work-related physical tasks followed, at 39 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

Regional variations also stood out. Al-Baha led in youth activity, with 30.4 per cent of children and adolescents meeting the daily 60-minute goal, while Riyadh reported the lowest rate, at just 14.7 per cent.