Dubai: Kuwait has cancelled its contentious work permit policy for expatriates aged 60 and above without university degrees.

The decision, announced by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, is seen as a significant shift in the country’s labour policies for older foreign workers.

The now-revoked Article 1 of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) decision No. 294/2023 required workers in this category to pay an annual fee of KD250 (Dh2,982) and obtain a non-refundable comprehensive health insurance policy, totalling up to KD900. These conditions had previously imposed a financial burden on expatriates renewing their work permits.

With this cancellation, expatriate workers aged 60 and above with high school diplomas or lower can now renew or transfer their work permits without the additional fees or degree requirements. The system will revert to its previous state, allowing greater flexibility in the labour market.

The minister also amended Article 14 of decision No. 9/2016, which governs workers in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Under the new rules, SME workers can transfer to another company within the same sector after one year with employer approval. However, transfers within the same sector and employer’s file are permitted without a time restriction if a KD300 fee is paid.

Additionally, Kuwait has abolished restrictions under Article 1 of decision No. 57/A/2016, enabling government contract workers and those in the “distinguished lists” sector to transfer to roles outside their respective sectors.