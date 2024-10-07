Dubai: Kuwait has resumed the issuance of visit visas for expatriates, but these will now be subject to strict terms and conditions, according to Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
During a recent security campaign in Khaitan, Sheikh Fahad emphasised that legal action will be taken against those who violate the new visa rules.
The Ministry of Interior conducted an intensive security operation in Khaitan. The campaign, which involved multiple security units, resulted in 2,831 traffic tickets, 34 arrests for outstanding warrants or residency violations, and the seizure of 22 wanted vehicles.
A similar operation in Farwaniya led to 2,833 fines, 23 arrests for residency violations, and additional vehicle seizures.
The ministry has stressed the importance of compliance with biometric registration, warning that those who fail to register will have their banking and government services suspended.