The Ministry's statement noted that the suspect had been avoiding the mandatory prison sentence tied to his conviction.

"The security services successfully apprehended a member of the ruling family who was evading the execution of an enforceable prison sentence for money laundering and usury," the Ministry said.

The individual has been handed over to authorities for further legal proceedings. Officials emphasized that the arrest is part of Kuwait's broader commitment to applying the law equally, with no exceptions made for members of the ruling family, regardless of social or political status.