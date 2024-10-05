Cairo: Authorities have said that more than 3.1 million traffic violations were recorded in the first half of this year in Kuwait, a country of 4.9 million people.

Up to 93% of car accidents in the country during the first half of the year were caused by mobile phone use while driving, according to the Kuwaiti General Department of Traffic. However, no figures were provided for the total number of road crashes.

However, speeding accounted for the largest share of recorded violations during the same period, with 1.5 million infringements, the department noted.

Kuwaiti authorities have recently tightened measures for issuing driving licences and deporting expatriate offenders.

Last month, a senior traffic official warned that misuse of the car horn, except to prevent imminent danger or an accident, is an offense punishable by a fine of KD25 ($82).

The offender may also be sent to court, where a jail term could be imposed, said Lt. Col. Abdullah Bu Hassan, assistant chief of awareness at the General Department of Traffic.

For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education has modified the start and end times of the school day for the academic year, which began last month, to help ease traffic congestion.

The ministry's plan includes a 15-minute staggered break between different educational stages.

"This decision came in line with the government plan to alleviate traffic snarl-ups," the ministry said.