Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities are investigating a case where an expatriate, whose visa expired in 2017, managed to stay at a hotel for 35 days despite his illegal residency status.

The situation came to light when a citizen filed a complaint on behalf of the hotel at the Rumaithiya police station.

The complaint detailed that the expatriate had not only stayed without paying despite repeated requests but also fled to an unknown location.

Upon his arrest, it was confirmed that the individual had been violating residency laws for over four years. Investigators are now exploring whether the expatriate used a fake ID to mislead hotel management or if the hotel had knowingly allowed him to stay despite his status.

The incident has raised concerns about the enforcement of residency laws and the responsibilities of accommodations providers.