Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s capital is set to open the first phase of the Riyadh Metro, a landmark project that will transform public transportation in the city.

The partial launch, scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, will see trains running on three of the six planned lines, with the remaining lines expected to come online in mid-December.

Touted as the world’s longest driverless metro system, the project is a centerpiece of Riyadh’s urban transformation and Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals under Vision 2030. The metro aims to reduce car dependency, alleviate traffic congestion, and position Riyadh as a thriving global hub for trade and commerce.

The first three lines to open will connect key routes across the city, including Al Orouba to Batha, King Khalid International Airport Road, and the intersection of Abdulrahman Bin Auf Street with Sheikh Hassan Bin Hussein Street.

By mid-December, lines covering King Abdullah Road, Al Madina, and King Abdulaziz Road will join the network, boosting capacity and coverage.

The $22.5 billion (SR84.4 billion) project, approved in 2012, has faced delays due to logistical challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these setbacks, the metro’s opening marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s effort to modernize its cities and infrastructure.

Sustainability is a defining feature of the Riyadh Metro. Solar panels installed at stations and depots will generate 20 per cent of the energy required for critical systems, while energy-efficient trains and regenerative braking technology are designed to minimize power consumption. All six lines will eventually run entirely on renewable energy, underscoring Riyadh’s commitment to environmental sustainability.