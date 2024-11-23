Cairo: Exits at the Prophet's Mosque, Islam's second holiest site located in Medina, Saudi Arabia, are marked with distinct colours to facilitate movement for worshippers visiting this revered site.

The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia explained that each exit is designated with a specific colour to help worshippers navigate the mosque and easily reach their accommodations after performing prayers and rituals.

In an additional effort to help the faithful to focus on their worshipping, authorities have set up a childcare centre in the mosque's courtyard. The centre operates daily from 5am to 11pm under the supervision of specialists. "The Children’s Hospitality Centre in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque provides a secure and entertaining space with cultural content, allowing parents to enjoy peaceful moments of worship," Saudi Minister of Hajj Tawfik Rabiah stated in a post on X.

A childcare centre annexed to the Prophet's Mosque. Image Credit: General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

In 2023, over 280 million Muslims prayed at the Prophet's Mosque, which houses Al Rawda Al Sherifa, the site of the tomb of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

After performing Umrah, or the minor pilgrimage, in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, many pilgrims continue their journey to Medina to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque.