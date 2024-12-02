Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce has issued new guidelines aimed at regulating influencer marketing in the Kingdom.

In the latest directive to the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the ministry warned businesses against promoting celebrities visiting Saudi Arabia on visitor visas unless they hold a "Mouathaq" (trusted) licence issued by the General Authority for Media Regulation.

The new rules require any commercial advertisement featuring influencers — whether residents or visitors — to be properly licensed. This move aims to ensure that businesses comply with legal advertising standards and that media activity in Saudi Arabia remains in line with the country's established media laws.

According to a statement from the ministry, the "Mouathaq" licence is now mandatory for influencers both within Saudi Arabia and those visiting the Kingdom. The ministry clarified that the licence applies to content creators and influencers regardless of their residency status.