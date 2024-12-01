Dubai: More than 19,000 illegal residents were arrested across Saudi Arabia during a week-long crackdown from November 21, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The operation, conducted with various government agencies, resulted in 11,268 arrests for violations of Residency Laws, 4,773 for Border Security Laws, and 2,983 for Labor Laws.

Among those detained, 1,212 individuals were caught attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally, with 73 per cent identified as Ethiopians, 25 per cent as Yemenis, and 2 per cent from other nationalities. An additional 122 individuals were arrested while trying to leave the country unlawfully.

Authorities also detained 22 people accused of transporting, sheltering, or employing violators. Currently, 24,107 expatriates, including 21,176 men and 2,931 women, are undergoing legal procedures.

As part of the process, 15,970 violators were referred to diplomatic missions for travel documents, 2,633 are arranging their travel, and 10,537 have already been deported.

The Ministry of Interior warned that helping illegal entry, transportation, or sheltering of violators could result in up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or properties involved.