Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for audio-visual media has slapped two famous female Snapchat stars with a fine of SR 400,000 for posting a video offending a friendly country.
The commission had summoned the Snapchat influencers after they published a video that was seen as being offensive to a friendly country. The commission did not reveale the names of the influencers nor the name of the country.
A law prohibits publishing content that would harm the Kingdom’s relations with friendly countries.
The commission stressed the necessity of adhering to its stipulated rules and regulations regarding media content. It urged the public to report media violations.