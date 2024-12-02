Dubai: The official ceremony of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad is set to take place today in Al Ain, which is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. The ceremony will be broadcast live across the nation on television, at designated locations, and online on various social media platforms. Here’s how you can join in on celebrating this occasion, marking 53 years of the Union.

Why is the official ceremony taking place in Al Ain?

According to the Organising Committee of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Celebration, the city holds a special place in UAE history as it is closely associated with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE.

Additionally, Al Ain’s rich history, spanning thousands of years, and its natural landscapes, including United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage sites, make it a national treasure, symbolising the UAE’s heritage. The city also played a crucial role in the country's agricultural development, supported by the traditional Aflaj irrigation systems

When and where to watch the ceremony

Online

The livestream will begin at 6.15pm today. You can watch it on YouTube via the official ‘Eid Al Etihad 53’ channel. The ceremony will also be aired live on local TV channels.

At locations across the UAE

If you want to join other UAE residents to watch the ceremony in a community setting, the ceremony will be screened for free at various locations, including:

Abu Dhabi

• Khalifa Square, Khalifa City

• Etihad Arena

• Sheikh Zayed Festival

• Al Shamkha City

• Al Falah City

• Majalis Abu Dhabi

Al Dhafra Region

• Harat Parks, Dalma

• Shabhana Park, Al Sila’

• Zayed Al Khair Park, Ghayathi

• Wedding Hall, Liwa

• Al Mugheirah Park, Al Mirfa

• Al Mugheirah Bay

• Majalis in the Western Region

Al Ain

• Qasr Al Muwaiji

• Al Ain Oasis

• Al Jahili Fort

• Al Ain Square (live streamed during the Mother of Nation Festival)

Dubai

• Festival Promenade, Dubai Festival City

• The Outlet Village Mall

• Al Warfa (Ferjan Dubai)

• Wadi Hub, Hatta

• Global Village

Sharjah

• Sharjah National Park

• Al Dhaid Fort

Ajman

• Marsa Ajman

• Al Jurf Family Park

Umm Al Quwain

• Al Khor Waterfront

Ras Al Khaimah

• Al Manar Mall

Fujairah

• Umbrella Beach

• Fujairah Corniche

Cinemas

The ceremony will also be screened live at cinemas across the UAE, including:

• VOX Cinemas

• NOVO Cinemas

• REEL Cinemas

• ROXY Cinemas

• CINEMA CITY Cinemas

• STAR Cinemas

• ROYAL Cinemas

• OSCAR Cinemas

• CINEMAX Cinemas