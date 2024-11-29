Dubai: If you have an outstanding traffic fine or accumulated violations in Umm Al Quwain, you can now take advantage of a 50 per cent discount, which was announced by the Umm Al Quwain Traffic Department on Thursday, November 28.

This offer, marking the 53rd Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day), is for all motorists, including those who have vehicles registered in other emirates, provided the traffic violation was committed in Umm Al Quwain.

Umm Al Quwain Police also confirmed that the decision includes the cancellation of vehicle impoundments and black points, with the exception of serious violations. These exclusions cover offences like driving in a way that endangers the driver’s life, the lives of others, or public safety, as well as running a red light.

Traffic fine discount duration

The discount will be available from December 1, 2024 until January 5, 2025. It applies to all traffic fines incurred before December 1, 2024.

How to claim the traffic fine discount

You can claim the discount by paying the fees online using the smartphone application for the Ministry of Interior - 'MOI UAE'. The app is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.

Once you have downloaded, sign in using your UAE Pass account and follow these steps:

• On the app's homepage, tap 'Traffic Fine Payment'.

• Enter one of the following details: Traffic Code (TC) number, licence number, plate number, or Emirates ID. Then tap 'Fines'.

• A list of all your fines will appear. You can either select individual fines from Umm Al Quwain Police or choose to select all. If eligible, the discount will be applied. Then, click the 'Pay' button.

• You will be directed to an online payment platform. Enter your credit or debit card details. Once the payment is confirmed, you will receive a digital receipt.

Are there traffic fine discounts in other emirates?

So far, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman have announced traffic fine discounts to mark the 53rd UAE National Day. In Ajman, the discount period runs until December 15, 2024, covering fines incurred in Ajman. However, the discount does not apply to serious violations.