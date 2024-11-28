The Umm Al Quwain Traffic Department on Thursday announced that motorists are being given a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.

The offer will take effect from December 1,2024 until January 5,2025

Umm Al Quwain Police said the offer was being given on the occasion of the 53rd UAE National Day.

Police said the decision to reduce the fines by 50 per cent was made in order to give motorists a chance to renew their registration and pay the accumulated fines. The decision includ the cancellation of vehicle impoundments and recorded traffic points, except for serious violations.

Police urged all motorists concerned to take advantage of this grace period and renew the registration of their vehicles.

The discount in fines applies to all traffic fines before December 1,2024.