Traffic fine for driving under the influence of alcohol

Clause (1) of Article 35 highlights the specific penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol. It states that anyone who drives or attempts to drive a vehicle on the road while under the influence of alcohol shall be subject to imprisonment and a fine ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, or one of these two penalties.

Driving licence penalties

Not only does drunk driving result in imprisonment and traffic fines but there are also penalties on your driving licence:

• First offence – Licence suspension for a minimum of three months.

• Second offence – Licence suspension for six months.

• Third offence – Licence cancellation.

Penalty for driving under the influence of narcotics

Clause (2) of the same article specifically highlights penalties for offenders driving under the influence of narcotic or psychotropic substances. The clause states that anyone who drives or attempts to drive a vehicle on the road while under the influence of narcotic or psychotropic substances, or similar substances, shall be subject to imprisonment and a fine ranging from Dh30,000 to Dh200,000, or one of these two penalties.

Driving licence penalties

Similarly, there are also penalties on the driving licence:

• First offence – Licence suspension for six months.

• Second offence – Licence suspension for one year.

• Third offence – Licence cancellation.

What happens if you drive with a suspended licence?

According to Article 36 of the new traffic law, if an offender is caught driving with a suspended licence, they shall face imprisonment for three months and a fine of Dh10,000, or one of these two penalties.

Fatal accidents