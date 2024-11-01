Ajman: Ajman Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines, applicable to violations committed before October 31, 2024.

The discount is available from November 4 to December 15, 2024, and does not apply to serious violations.

The decision aims to ease the economic burdens of violators and help them pay off the accumulated traffic violations.

The discion has been taken following the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, stated that the reduction decision applies to all traffic violations committed in the Emirate of Ajman before October 31, except for serious violations.

This is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at enhancing road safety and is part of Ajman Police’s efforts to bring happiness to all clients and alleviate the financial burdens on citizens and residents of the emirate.

Major General Al Nuaimi explained that the serious violations excluded from the fine discount decision are the violation of reckless driving endagering lives of road users, wrong overtaking by truck drivers, exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/h, modifying a vehicle without permission, and jumping a red traffic light.