Jaywalking

Crossing the road from places other than those designated for that purpose shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh 5,000 and not more than Dh10,000, or by one of these two penalties, if this act results in a traffic accident.

Drunk driving

There will be imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh20,00, or by either of these two penalties for misusing license plates, imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh20,000 and no more than Dh 100,000, or either, for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic drinks, and imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh30,000 and no more than Dh200,000, or either, for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence of narcotic substances or psychotropic substances.

Those driving a vehicle with a suspended driving license will be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding (3) months and a fine of not less than Dh10,000 or with one of these two penalties.

Hit and run

Fleeing the scene of an accident and not providing relevant information incurs a punishment of imprisonment for a period not exceeding (1) year and a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and no more than Dh100,000, or either or with one of these two penalties.

Anyone who, through negligence, causes the death of another person by using a vehicle shall be subject to imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh50,000, or either penalty.