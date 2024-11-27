Abu Dhabi: The country’s first and only regulated lottery operation, The Game LLC, today announced the official launch of the UAE Lottery.

The Game LLC was licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July this year.

The UAE Lottery offers a range of games for residents within UAE. Those aged 18 and above are eligible to enter the draws.

Tickets are available for purchase on The UAE Lottery’s website theuaelottery.ae, ahead of the inaugural live draw scheduled for December 14, 2024. The draw will feature a Lucky Day grand prize of Dh100,000,000, seven Lucky Chance IDs guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each, and an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh50,000, Dh100,000, Dh300,000, and Dh1,000,000.

“Our mission at The UAE Lottery is to inspire people to dream big, aligning with our slogan, ‘Dare to Imagine’. We aim to create exciting experiences while promoting responsible play. Following a rigorous GCGRA evaluation, our team remains committed ensuring that all operations meet global standards, guaranteeing fairness and transparency from the draw process to the selection of winners.” said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC.

The GCGRA stated, “The issuance of a Certificate of Operation by the GCGRA to the UAE Lottery follows a thorough and demanding evaluation process. Our dedicated team ensured the lottery’s operations align with the GCGRA’s comprehensive regulatory framework, which prioritises consumer protection, upholds the integrity of lottery games, and promotes responsible gaming practices.”

“We congratulate the UAE Lottery on achieving these high standards and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining vigilant oversight to safeguard the interests of consumers and all stakeholders. The GCGRA remains dedicated to ensuring all commercial gaming activities within the UAE operate with fairness, transparency, and accountability,” the authority added.

Entry prices

The UAE Lottery offers a range of options for participants aged 18 and above.

Participants can enter The Lucky Day Draw to win a top prize of Dh100,000,000 as well as 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prizes.

Seven Lucky Chance IDs are also guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each.

Four types of scratch cards with different entry points are also being offered:

Oasis Bonanza (Dh5 entry - win up to Dh50,000)

Copper Cups (Dh10 entry - win up to Dh100,000)

Mega Sails (Dh20 entry - win up to Dh300,000)