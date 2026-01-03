UAE urges Yemenis to exercise wisdom, de-escalate tensions, resolve differences through dialogue

Stresses people-centred rational solutions prioritising security and prosperity
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is following with concern the developments that have taken place in Yemen over the past few hours and expresses its regret over the ongoing escalation. The UAE calls upon Yemenis to prioritise wisdom, exercise restraint, and work toward achieving security and stability in the country.
The UAE affirms that it has fully concluded its presence in Yemen, including its counterterrorism teams, following an explicit request to do so. The withdrawal was carried out promptly, in an orderly manner, and within a short timeframe, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to its responsibilities and its keenness to de-escalate tensions and prevent further escalation.
The UAE notes that this decision was not limited to the military dimension, but also encompassed the cessation of all forms of support across various sectors, including development and humanitarian assistance, as part of a comprehensive decision aimed at preventing any further escalation and contributing to the creation of conditions conducive to stability.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the UAE joined the Arab Coalition in 2015 in support of legitimacy in Yemen, at the request of the legitimate Yemeni government, and within the framework of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition. This engagement was also aimed at supporting international efforts to combat terrorist organisations and promote security and stability in Yemen. In pursuit of these objectives, the people of the UAE have made significant sacrifices.
Based on its unwavering commitment to Yemen’s security, stability, and prosperity, the UAE emphasises the importance of de-escalation, prioritising dialogue over confrontation, and addressing existing differences among the Yemeni people through understanding and consensus on sustainable political solutions. This requires a rational and responsible approach that places the interests of the nation and its people first, and prioritises the rebuilding, stability, and prosperity of Yemen.
The UAE also affirms that maintaining regional security is a fundamental priority and that any escalatory actions could only deepen crises and threaten regional stability. The UAE reiterates its call for wisdom, sound judgment, and the establishment of shared understandings based on dialogue and responsibility, which would contribute to achieving security and stability for Yemen and the wider region.
