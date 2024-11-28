Dubai: The 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a trending topic since being picked by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League Mega 2025 Auction in Jeddah on Monday.

The prodigy has made history as the youngest player in the world’s richest franchise league. His age may be a talking point, but his talent is undeniable.

Suryavanshi’s rise has been as swift as his lofted drives. At just 12, he made his domestic debut in the Ranji Trophy this January. Soon after, he was selected for India’s Under-19 squad against a touring Australian team, where he smashed a swashbuckling century in Chennai.

Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for Rs11 million — three times his base price — after a fierce bidding war with the Delhi Capitals.

Rahul Dravid’s faith in young talent

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid, who was present at the auction, shared his admiration for Suryavanshi’s skills, which were evident during the player’s trial with the team.

“I think he has got some really good skills,” Dravid said. “We thought it might be a good environment for him to grow.”

Suryavanshi is already proving his mettle at the nets. During India Under-19’s preparation for the Asia Cup at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, the left-hander appeared at ease against bowlers — both spinners and pacers — much older than him. With the eight-team continental championship beginning in Dubai on Friday, all eyes will be on the young sensation.

India Under-19 bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule expressed his delight at Suryavanshi’s recognition.

“It’s a very good opportunity for him,” Bahutule said. “As a youngster, he has been doing well for his state, and based on those performances, he got into the India Under-19 squad. His fantastic century against the Australian Under-19 team is a testament to his capabilities.”

Bright future

The IPL will offer invaluable experience for Suryavanshi, as he rubs shoulders with seasoned players. Bahutule believes Rajasthan Royals is the perfect environment for the youngster.

“Royals is one place where he’ll learn a lot under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and other influential figures like Zubin Bharucha and Vikram Rathour,” Bahutule said. “The only way for him is up.”

While Indian cricket has a history of teenagers making a mark, few have sustained long-term success. Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled his potential, but others like Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw lost their way after early breakthroughs.

Bahutule remains optimistic about Suryavanshi’s future, stressing the importance of a gradual grooming process.

“The ideal age for a cricketer to groom himself is between 20 and 23,” he explained. “For someone like Vaibhav, starting at 13 means he’ll have the time to learn, grow, and refine his skills. The next five years will be critical for his development.”

India’s Asia Cup hopes

India face Pakistan in the tournament opener on Saturday. Bahutule is confident in the team’s balance and believes the Asia Cup provides a great platform for young players.