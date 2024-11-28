BIRMINGHAM: Emiliano Martinez produced a wonder save and Aston Villa were controversially denied a last-gasp winner as they played out a 0-0 draw with Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chances were at a premium in Birmingham but the home side had Argentina international Martinez to thank for keeping the scores level.

Unai Emery's Villa raced out of the blocks in Europe this season, winning their first three matches, but they have now failed to any of their past seven games in all competitions.

Emery made it clear before the match that a draw would not be a bad result against the Italian giants as he plots an exit from the revamped group stage.

Juventus, playing without a recognised striker, enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages but showed little punch against the home side.

The game opened up as the first half progressed.

Teenager Kenan Yildiz drifted in from the left but dragged his shot wide of Martinez's right-hand post in the 20th minute.

The first shot on target for either side came when Ollie Watkins controlled a clever Boubacar Kamara pass in the 37th minute but Juventus goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio pushed the ball behind.

Matty Cash lashed a shot towards goal from the resulting corner but it hit a Juventus player and the Italians broke with pace, Timothy Weah, playing up front, firing over from distance.

Martinez then kept out a shot from the impressive Francisco Conceicao.

But Villa came closest to breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when Lucas Digne rattled the crossbar from a free-kick.

Both teams showed more urgency early in the second half as the game picked up pace, with the home crowd trying to lift Villa.

Two-time champions Juventus had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 65th minute when the ball fell to Conceicao at the back post from a corner.

He got his effort on target but somehow Martinez made up ground to his right, diving low to keep the ball out, millimetres short of crossing the line.

Five minutes later Villa were denied when Bailey crossed for John McGinn, whose shot was kept out by the outstretched boot of Manuel Locatelli.

Villa thought they had won the match in the final seconds when Morgan Rogers hooked in from close range after a Youri Tielemans free-kick.

But the officials ruled there had been a foul on the goalkeeper.

Villa, playing their first season in the Europe's top-tier competition since the 1982/83 season, started their campaign with three wins, including a memorable 1-0 triumph against Bayern Munich before defeat at Club Brugge.