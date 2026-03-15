16-year-old Dowman makes history: Top 10 youngest Premier League scorers including Rooney

16-year-old Arsenal academy star breaks 21-year Premier League mark
Premier League record books were rewritten in dramatic fashion at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal academy product Max Dowman, a 16 year old schoolboy winger, became the youngest goalscorer in the competition’s history.
Coming off the bench in a tense 0-0 stalemate against Everton, Dowman did not just break a 21 year old record. He also sparked a crucial late victory for Arsenal. It was a much needed spart for the gunners as they were struggling to breakdown the stubborn Toffees.
The teenager first provided the decisive cross that led to Viktor Gyokeres opening the scoring in the 89th minute. Moments later, Dowman capped a historic afternoon with a 97th minute solo goal, sprinting half the length of the pitch before calmly finishing into an empty net.
At 16 years and 73 days, the Hale End academy graduate shattered the previous record held by former Everton striker James Vaughan, surpassing the mark by 197 days.
Dowman now sits at the top of an elite list that includes some of the biggest names in English football.
• Max Dowman (Arsenal)
Age: 16 years, 73 days
Date: 14 March 2026
Opponent: Everton
• James Vaughan (Everton)
Age: 16 years, 270 days
Date: 10 April 2005
Opponent: Crystal Palace
• James Milner (Leeds United)
Age: 16 years, 356 days
Date: 26 December 2002
Opponent: Sunderland
• Wayne Rooney (Everton)
Age: 16 years, 360 days
Date: 19 October 2002
Opponent: Arsenal
• Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)
Age: 16 years, 361 days
Date: 25 August 2025
Opponent: Newcastle
• Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal)
Age: 17 years, 113 days
Date: 25 August 2004
Opponent: Blackburn
• Michael Owen (Liverpool)
Age: 17 years, 143 days
Date: 6 May 1997
Opponent: Wimbledon
• Andy Turner (Tottenham)
Age: 17 years, 166 days
Date: 5 September 1992
Opponent: Everton
• Federico Macheda (Manchester United)
Age: 17 years, 226 days
Date: 5 April 2009
Opponent: Aston Villa
• Lewis Miley (Newcastle)
Age: 17 years, 229 days
Date: 16 December 2023
Opponent: Fulham
The 2025-26 season has seen a remarkable surge of teenage talent across the Premier League.
Earlier in the campaign, Rio Ngumoha grabbed headlines when he scored a 100th minute winner for Liverpool against Newcastle in August 2025 at the age of 16 years and 361 days, briefly becoming one of the youngest scorers in the competition.
Dowman’s rise has been even more extraordinary.
Earlier this season, he also became the youngest player in Champions League history, appearing against Slavia Prague at just 15 years and 308 days.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the youngster’s composure and relentless desire. Interestingly, Arteta himself was on the pitch for Everton when James Vaughan set the previous record in 2005.
Despite the growing global attention, Dowman is still a school student and must follow regulations for players under 18, including changing in separate dressing rooms from senior teammates.
Dowman’s dramatic impact could also prove decisive in the title race.
Arsenal’s late victory at the Emirates came as Manchester City dropped points against West Ham, leaving the Gunners nine points clear at the top, although City still have one game in hand.
For Arsenal fans, the result brings a sense of belief that the long wait for another league title may finally be coming to an end.
At just 16 years old, Max Dowman already represents both the club’s future and a crucial part of its present title challenge.