Champions League round-up: Arsenal's Dowman makes history as Bayern stun PSG and Liverpool end Madrid’s run



Bayern Munich made it 16 wins from 16 this season, underlining their status as early Champions League favourites after a 2–1 away victory over holders Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Díaz scored twice before being sent off just before half-time for a reckless tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

The Colombia winger opened the scoring in the fourth minute after Lucas Chevalier parried Michael Olise’s shot. He then capitalised on a Marquinhos mistake to double Bayern’s lead in the 32nd minute. PSG, who lost Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele to injury, pulled one back through João Neves but could not find an equaliser. The result keeps Bayern top of the 36-team league on a perfect 12 points, while PSG sit third on nine.