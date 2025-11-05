Champions League round-up: Arsenal's Dowman makes history as Bayern stun PSG and Liverpool end Madrid’s run

Here’s a summary of the key talking points from each game
Another thrilling night of Champions League football brought drama across Europe, with big names battling for early control in the league phase. Here’s a summary of the key talking points from each game.
Bayern Munich made it 16 wins from 16 this season, underlining their status as early Champions League favourites after a 2–1 away victory over holders Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Díaz scored twice before being sent off just before half-time for a reckless tackle on Achraf Hakimi.
The Colombia winger opened the scoring in the fourth minute after Lucas Chevalier parried Michael Olise’s shot. He then capitalised on a Marquinhos mistake to double Bayern’s lead in the 32nd minute. PSG, who lost Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele to injury, pulled one back through João Neves but could not find an equaliser. The result keeps Bayern top of the 36-team league on a perfect 12 points, while PSG sit third on nine.
Juventus remain winless in Europe after being held at home by Sporting. Francisco Trincao set up Maximiliano Araujo to fire the visitors ahead in the 12th minute, before Dusan Vlahovic equalised for Juve with a neat finish from Khephren Thuram’s pass. Despite chances for Vlahovic to win it, Sporting held firm to move up to seven points. Juventus, now under Luciano Spalletti after Igor Tudor’s sacking, have just three points from four matches.
Ricardo Pepi rescued a point for PSV with a stoppage-time equaliser in Athens. Gelson Martins had put Olympiakos ahead in the 17th minute, and the hosts looked set for their first Champions League win of the season until Pepi pounced on a rebound in the 93rd minute to make it 1–1.
Atletico Madrid boosted their qualification hopes with a 3–1 home win over Union Saint-Gilloise. Julian Alvarez gave the hosts the lead before half-time, Conor Gallagher added a second in the 72nd minute, and Marcos Llorente sealed it late on after Ross Sykes had briefly reduced the deficit. Atletico now sit 14th on six points, level with five other teams, while Union remain outside the qualification spots.
Folarin Balogun scored the only goal as Monaco claimed a hard-fought win in Norway. The striker finished sharply from a tight angle just before half-time, and the home side’s hopes faded when Jostein Gundersen was sent off for a late tackle on Mika Biereth. Monaco rise to 18th in the table with five points, while Bodø/Glimt drop to 27th.
Napoli steadied themselves defensively after recent struggles, holding Eintracht Frankfurt to a goalless draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Antonio Conte’s side, who conceded six to PSV in their last outing, looked far more organised and earned a clean sheet to build on.
Liverpool ended Real Madrid’s perfect start to the competition with a narrow but fully deserved win at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister’s well-timed header midway through the second half proved decisive, while Thibaut Courtois produced several stunning saves to keep the scoreline respectable.
Kylian Mbappé struggled to make an impact on the night, while Vinícius Junior found himself contained by the impressive Conor Bradley, who barely gave him a yard of space. Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold came on late and was greeted with jeers from the home supporters. Liverpool have won back to back games with a clean sheet now and they will be expecting a turn around in their season after losing six in the previous seven games.
Tottenham thrashed FC Copenhagen 4-0 in a Champions League clash at home, with Micky van de Ven scoring a sensational solo goal that captivated the crowd. The victory, which occurred despite Spurs being reduced to 10 men, offered a powerful "bounce-back" performance after a disappointing league loss to Chelsea. Manager Thomas Frank joked that Van de Ven's wonder goal was as if "Messi turned into a centre-back"
Arsenal beat Slavia Praha 3-0 away in the Champions League, with two goals from Mikel Merino and one from Bukayo Saka, while also matching a 122-year-old club record of eight consecutive clean sheets. At just 15 years and 308 days old, Max Dowman made history by becoming the youngest player ever to appear in a Champions League match when he came on as a substitute during Arsenal’s 3–0 victory over Slavia Prague.
