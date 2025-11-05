GOLD/FOREX
At 15, Arsenal’s Max Dowman becomes youngest-ever player in the Champions League

He surpasses Moukoko, who made his Borussia debut just 18 days after turning 16 in 2020

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Arsenal's English midfielder Max Dowman warms up ahead of the Uefa Champions League, league phase football match against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium in north London on October 1, 2025.
Arsenal's English midfielder Max Dowman warms up ahead of the Uefa Champions League, league phase football match against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium in north London on October 1, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Max Dowman is still balancing football with his school but he was in spotlight on Tuesday as the Arsenal winger made history, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Uefa Champions League. At just 15 years and 308 days old, Dowman came on as a second-half substitute in Arsenal’s 3—0 victory over Slavia Prague.

Dowman is the first 15-year-old to play in Europe’s premier club competition, surpassing the previous record set by Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his Borussia Dortmund debut just 18 days after turning 16 in 2020.

The milestone comes only weeks after Dowman became the second-youngest Premier League player — behind teammate Ethan Nwaneri — when he made his league debut against Leeds United in August.

The teenage midfielder has also featured in league matches against Liverpool and appeared twice in the English League Cup this season.

Against Slavia, Dowman replaced Leandro Trossard in the 72nd minute, with Arsenal already leading 3—0. The score remained unchanged after his introduction.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the young talent afterward:

“You can’t teach it — you either have it or you don’t. Whatever is written on the passport, if you can adapt and perform at this level, that’s what matters,” Arteta told ESPN.

Born in Chelmsford, Essex, Dowman joined Arsenal’s academy in May 2015 at the age of five. A left-footed attacking midfielder, he made his under-18 debut at 13 and became the youngest-ever scorer in the Uefa Youth League at 14. Later that year, Arteta invited him to train with the senior team, and he impressed during Arsenal’s preseason tour of Asia, featuring in matches against AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Due to Premier League rules for players under 18, Dowman must change into his kit in a separate locker room from the senior squad. Off the pitch, he has recently returned to school in Essex after the summer holidays.

Before Dowman, the youngest Champions League player was Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his debut for Borussia Dortmund against Zenit St. Petersburg in December 2020. Moukoko had broken a record that stood for 26 years, previously held by Céléstine Babayaro, who was 16 years and 86 days old when he appeared for Anderlecht in 1994.

In 2023, Lamine Yamal briefly became the second-youngest Champions League player when he started for Barcelona against Antwerp at 16 years and 68 days — until Dowman’s record-breaking appearance rewrote history once again.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

