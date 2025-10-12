GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President offers condolences to Qatar Emir over death of diplomats in car crash

Three Qatari diplomats were killed and two others injured in a car crash on Sunday.

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sends condolences to Qatar after diplomat deaths
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sends condolences to Qatar after diplomat deaths
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, expressing his heartfelt sympathy over the deaths of several Qatari diplomats in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Tragic car crash claims Qatari diplomats

Three Qatari diplomats were killed and two others injured in a car crash on Sunday near Sharm El Sheikh, the Gulf state’s embassy confirmed. The delegation had been in the Red Sea resort town to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage release deal.

Egyptian state-linked media Al Qahera News reported that five Qataris and an Egyptian driver were in the vehicle when it crashed due to a loss of control of the steering wheel. "The deceased and injured will be transferred to Doha on a Qatari plane today," the statement said. "The two injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care at Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital."

The Qatari embassy in Cairo expressed "deep sorrow and grief" over the deaths of the three diplomats.

UAE expresses solidarity

The United Arab Emirates has extended its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the government and people of Qatar.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident, reaffirming the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar in this tragedy.

Related Topics:
UAEEgyptQatar

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was received at the Amiri Airport by His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

UAE President arrives in Kuwait for fraternal visit

1m read
UAE President receives Professor Humaid Al Shamsi

UAE President receives Professor Humaid Al Shamsi

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia.

UAE, Australia leaders talk trade, growth under CEPA

2m read
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty

2m read