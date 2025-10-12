UAE President offers condolences to Qatar Emir over death of diplomats in car crash

Three Qatari diplomats were killed and two others injured in a car crash on Sunday.
Three Qatari diplomats were killed and two others injured in a car crash on Sunday near Sharm El Sheikh, the Gulf state’s embassy confirmed. The delegation had been in the Red Sea resort town to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage release deal.
Egyptian state-linked media Al Qahera News reported that five Qataris and an Egyptian driver were in the vehicle when it crashed due to a loss of control of the steering wheel. "The deceased and injured will be transferred to Doha on a Qatari plane today," the statement said. "The two injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care at Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital."
The Qatari embassy in Cairo expressed "deep sorrow and grief" over the deaths of the three diplomats.
The United Arab Emirates has extended its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the government and people of Qatar.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident, reaffirming the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar in this tragedy.
