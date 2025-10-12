GOLD/FOREX
UAE mourns Qatari officials killed in Egypt road tragedy

Ministry of Foreign Affairs voices sympathy following tragic car crash in Sharm El Sheikh

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, and to the government and people of the State of Qatar over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

