UAE mourns Qatari officials killed in Egypt road tragedy

Ministry of Foreign Affairs voices sympathy following tragic car crash in Sharm El Sheikh
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar, and its sincere condolences over the martyrdom of three members of the Amiri Diwan and the injuries of others, as a result of a tragic traffic accident in Sharm El Sheikh.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, and to the government and people of the State of Qatar over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox