Meet Yohaan Benjamin: The first Indian to play in UEFA Youth League

Indian midfielder joins UEFA Youth League ranks
In a landmark moment for Indian football, Yohaan Benjamin, an 18-year-old from Maharashtra, has become the first Indian player selected for the UEFA Youth League. The midfielder, who moved to Slovenian top-tier club NK Bravo in the summer of 2025, will represent their youth team in the prestigious European competition. NK Bravo earned their spot in the UEFA Youth League by winning the Slovenian Youth League and are set to face Portuguese giants FC Porto in the second round.
This marks a significant step in the career of a promising talent and a proud milestone for Indian football on the European stage.
About Yohaan Benjamin
Nationality: Indian
Age: 18 years old
Position: Midfielder
Current club: NK Bravo U19 (Slovenian)
Previous club: Shillong Lajong FC, where his strong performances led to his move to NK Bravo
UEFA Youth League eligibility: NK Bravo qualified by winning the Slovenian Youth League. Benjamin has been named in the squad
Next opponent: FC Porto U19
Previous appearances: Benjamin has played for NK Bravo's U-19 team, scoring two goals in four appearances in the Slovenian NextGen Liga
Significance: First Indian in the UEFA Youth League, joining an elite group of Indian players who have competed in UEFA competitions
Potential Impact: His participation could create opportunities for other young Indian players in Europe.
A trail blazed
Benjamin's career started at Shillong Lajong, and his strong performances led to his move to NK Bravo in 2025. This move to a European academy is a significant step, offering him development in a competitive environment. His selection for the UEFA Youth League squad highlights the growing recognition of Indian talent globally.
The UEFA Youth League provides a major platform for young players to demonstrate their skills. Benjamin's potential match against FC Porto U19 will be a challenging test, but it is an opportunity for his development and for increasing the visibility of Indian football talent internationally.
