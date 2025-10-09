Meet Yohaan Benjamin: The first Indian to play in UEFA Youth League

In a landmark moment for Indian football, Yohaan Benjamin, an 18-year-old from Maharashtra, has become the first Indian player selected for the UEFA Youth League. The midfielder, who moved to Slovenian top-tier club NK Bravo in the summer of 2025, will represent their youth team in the prestigious European competition. NK Bravo earned their spot in the UEFA Youth League by winning the Slovenian Youth League and are set to face Portuguese giants FC Porto in the second round.