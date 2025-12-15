GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Photos: 'Person of interest' detained, vigil after mass shooting at Brown University

Decorated army sniper, 24, detained in shooting that killed multiple people

Last updated:
AP and AFP
2 MIN READ
Benjamin Erickson, the 24-year-old decorated US Army veteran named by law enforcement as the "person of interest" in the Brown University shooting, appears in this image from his LinkedIn profile.
Benjamin Erickson, the 24-year-old decorated US Army veteran named by law enforcement as the "person of interest" in the Brown University shooting, appears in this image from his LinkedIn profile.
Social media

Providence, Rhode Island: A shooter dressed in black killed multiple people and wounded several others at Brown University on Saturday during final exams on the Ivy League campus, authorities said, and police were searching for the suspect.

Law enforcement sources identified Benjamin Erickson, a 24-year-old decorated US Army infantry soldier from Wisconsin, as the person of interest detained in the Brown University shooting.

Erickson's LinkedIn profile reveals he completed sniper training, instructed on firearms, and served as a rifleman from 2021 to 2024.

He earned a good conduct medal, performed security duties near the president, and assisted with funeral ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery.

The profile also notes his plans to resume college education at Brown University for the fall 2025 semester, adding a tragic twist to the unfolding investigation.

Authorities continue to probe the incident as details emerge.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP/AFP photo editors.

Related Topics:
tag

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Police officers remain on the scene of a shooting that killed two and wounded at least eight at Brown University on December 13, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island.

2 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Ivy League campus

3m read
From a human perspective, volunteering is one of the foundations of cohesive societies.

Why investing in volunteering is pathway to resilience

3m read
Millie Bobby Brown talks about the last day of Stranger Things 5.

Millie Bobby Brown recalls last day of Stranger Things

3m read
Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

How Millie Bobby Brown almost quit acting

2m read