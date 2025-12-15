Photos: 'Person of interest' detained, vigil after mass shooting at Brown University

Decorated army sniper, 24, detained in shooting that killed multiple people
Providence, Rhode Island: A shooter dressed in black killed multiple people and wounded several others at Brown University on Saturday during final exams on the Ivy League campus, authorities said, and police were searching for the suspect.
Law enforcement sources identified Benjamin Erickson, a 24-year-old decorated US Army infantry soldier from Wisconsin, as the person of interest detained in the Brown University shooting.
Erickson's LinkedIn profile reveals he completed sniper training, instructed on firearms, and served as a rifleman from 2021 to 2024.
He earned a good conduct medal, performed security duties near the president, and assisted with funeral ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery.
The profile also notes his plans to resume college education at Brown University for the fall 2025 semester, adding a tragic twist to the unfolding investigation.
Authorities continue to probe the incident as details emerge.
