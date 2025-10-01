GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

UEFA Champions League: The 10 youngest debutants and the 15-year-old Arsenal star set to make history

Max Dowman could become youngest ever in UEFA Champions League

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Arsenal's Max Dowman acknowledges the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Arsenal's Max Dowman acknowledges the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

The upcoming match against Olympiacos presents an opportunity for a seismic shift in the UEFA Champions League record books. English prodigy Max Dowman of Arsenal is poised to become the youngest player ever to feature in the competition if he takes the field. At 15 years and 274 days, Arsenal's academy product could make history tonight.

Here are the 10 youngest UEFA Champions League debutants

Youssoufa Moukoko

Age at Debut: 16 years, 18 days

Debut Match: December 8, 2020, against Zenit.

Know the player: A highly-touted German-Cameroonian forward who broke the record as a substitute in a group stage match, setting the current benchmark for youth in the competition.

Current Club (2025): FC Copenhagen

Lamine Yamal

Age at Debut: 16 years, 68 days

Debut Match: September 19, 2023, against Antwerp.

Know the player: An electrifying Spanish winger considered one of Barcelona's greatest academy products, he made his debut in a group stage victory and has since become a key first-team player.

Current Club (2025): FC Barcelona

Celestine Babayaro

Age at Debut: 16 years, 86 days

Debut Match: November 23, 1994, against FCSB.

Know the player: A Nigerian left-back, he was the youngest debutant for decades. His debut was marked by a red card in the 37th minute.

Current Club (2025): Retired

Rayan Cherki

Age at Debut: 16 years, 102 days

Debut Match: November 27, 2019, against Zenit.

Know the player: A highly creative and skillful French attacker, he came off the bench in a group stage draw. He joined Manchester City in the summer of 2025.

Current Club (2025): Manchester City

Alen Halilovic

Age at Debut: 16 years, 128 days

Debut Match: October 24, 2012, against PSG.

Know the player: A Croatian attacking midfielder who was already Dinamo's youngest goalscorer. He entered the game as a late substitute.

Current Club (2025): Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands)

Youri Tielemans

Age at Debut: 16 years, 148 days

Debut Match: October 2, 2013, against Olympiakos.

Know the player: A Belgian central midfielder known for his passing range, he started his debut in a group stage home defeat.

Current Club (2025): Aston Villa

Francesco Camarda

Age at Debut: 16 years, 226 days

Debut Match: December 11, 2024, against Club Brugge.

Know the player: An Italian forward who debuted for AC Milan, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the competition for an Italian club.

Current Club (2025): US Lecce (on loan from AC Milan)

Warren Zaire-Emery

Age at Debut: 16 years, 231 days

Debut Match: October 25, 2022, against Maccabi Haifa.

Know the player: A French midfielder known for his maturity and composure, he debuted off the bench and quickly became a starter for his club.

Current Club (2025): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Charalampos Mavrias

Age at Debut: 16 years, 241 days

Debut Match: October 20, 2010, against Rubin Kazan.

Know the player: A Greek right-winger/fullback who debuted in the group stage, entering the match as a substitute.

Current Club (2025): Panetolikos FC (Greece)

Kenneth Zohore

Age at Debut: 16 years, 262 days

Debut Match: October 20, 2010, against Barcelona.

Know the player: A Danish striker who made his debut against a Barcelona side featuring Lionel Messi, coming on in the second half.

Current Club (2025): Fremad Amager (Denmark)

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik (L) takes a selfie with cricket fans during the unveiling of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy in Bengaluru on September 13, 2025.

Karthik to make ILT20 debut with Sharjah Warriorz

2m read
Davis Bertans gears up for historic EuroLeague debut

Davis Bertans gears up for historic EuroLeague debut

2m read
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza, right, successfully appeals for LBW during the T20 International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Zimbabwe level T20 series after dismissing Lanka for 80

2m read
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award at the Opera House in Manchester on Tuesday.

I’ll never forget: Salah on historic PFA honour

2m read