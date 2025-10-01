UEFA Champions League: The 10 youngest debutants and the 15-year-old Arsenal star set to make history

Max Dowman could become youngest ever in UEFA Champions League
The upcoming match against Olympiacos presents an opportunity for a seismic shift in the UEFA Champions League record books. English prodigy Max Dowman of Arsenal is poised to become the youngest player ever to feature in the competition if he takes the field. At 15 years and 274 days, Arsenal's academy product could make history tonight.
Age at Debut: 16 years, 18 days
Debut Match: December 8, 2020, against Zenit.
Know the player: A highly-touted German-Cameroonian forward who broke the record as a substitute in a group stage match, setting the current benchmark for youth in the competition.
Current Club (2025): FC Copenhagen
Age at Debut: 16 years, 68 days
Debut Match: September 19, 2023, against Antwerp.
Know the player: An electrifying Spanish winger considered one of Barcelona's greatest academy products, he made his debut in a group stage victory and has since become a key first-team player.
Current Club (2025): FC Barcelona
Age at Debut: 16 years, 86 days
Debut Match: November 23, 1994, against FCSB.
Know the player: A Nigerian left-back, he was the youngest debutant for decades. His debut was marked by a red card in the 37th minute.
Current Club (2025): Retired
Age at Debut: 16 years, 102 days
Debut Match: November 27, 2019, against Zenit.
Know the player: A highly creative and skillful French attacker, he came off the bench in a group stage draw. He joined Manchester City in the summer of 2025.
Current Club (2025): Manchester City
Age at Debut: 16 years, 128 days
Debut Match: October 24, 2012, against PSG.
Know the player: A Croatian attacking midfielder who was already Dinamo's youngest goalscorer. He entered the game as a late substitute.
Current Club (2025): Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands)
Age at Debut: 16 years, 148 days
Debut Match: October 2, 2013, against Olympiakos.
Know the player: A Belgian central midfielder known for his passing range, he started his debut in a group stage home defeat.
Current Club (2025): Aston Villa
Age at Debut: 16 years, 226 days
Debut Match: December 11, 2024, against Club Brugge.
Know the player: An Italian forward who debuted for AC Milan, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the competition for an Italian club.
Current Club (2025): US Lecce (on loan from AC Milan)
Age at Debut: 16 years, 231 days
Debut Match: October 25, 2022, against Maccabi Haifa.
Know the player: A French midfielder known for his maturity and composure, he debuted off the bench and quickly became a starter for his club.
Current Club (2025): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
Age at Debut: 16 years, 241 days
Debut Match: October 20, 2010, against Rubin Kazan.
Know the player: A Greek right-winger/fullback who debuted in the group stage, entering the match as a substitute.
Current Club (2025): Panetolikos FC (Greece)
Age at Debut: 16 years, 262 days
Debut Match: October 20, 2010, against Barcelona.
Know the player: A Danish striker who made his debut against a Barcelona side featuring Lionel Messi, coming on in the second half.
Current Club (2025): Fremad Amager (Denmark)
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox