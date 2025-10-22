43-goal Champions League night as PSG hit seven, Arsenal crush Atletico, and PSV shock Napoli 6-2

A chaotic and high-scoring encounter saw Paris Saint-Germain run riot in Germany. The first half alone featured five goals, two red cards (one each), and two penalties, a penalty miss as PSG took a 4–1 lead Ousmane Dembele, celebrating his return from injury, scored his first goal since winning the Ballon d'Or. Desire Doue, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes all showed their quality on the pitch. A fully fit PSG side are once again the favourites to win this tournament.