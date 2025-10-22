43-goal Champions League night as PSG hit seven, Arsenal crush Atletico, and PSV shock Napoli 6-2

Champions League sees 43 goals as PSG, Arsenal, and PSV dominate
Across the nine UEFA Champions League games played on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, a total of 43 goals were scored.
The goal tally includes high-scoring matches like Paris Saint-Germain's 7–2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen and Barcelona's 6–1 win against Olympiacos. The night also featured a goalless draw between FC Kairat and Pafos FC.
Many of the matches were lopsided. Here is the short summary of all the matches.
Barcelona roared back to life in Europe with a commanding win at the Camp Nou. Fermín López stole the show with a superb hat-trick, while Marcus Rashford added a brace and Lamine Yamal calmly converted a penalty. Olympiacos were left reeling after Santiago Hezze’s controversial red card reduced them to ten men, allowing the Catalans to run riot.
IIn one of the night’s few defensive battles, ten-man Pafos held firm to earn a gritty point away in Kazakhstan. After an early sending-off, the Cypriot side dug deep, with veteran defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov producing heroic performances to keep Kairat at bay.
A lively St. James’ Park witnessed another European win for Newcastle. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring before substitute Harvey Barnes came off the bench to net twice in the second half, sealing a comfortable victory for Eddie Howe’s men against Jose Mourinho's Benfica. This is their second win of the UCL campaign.
Napoli’s night went from bad to worse after Matteo Politano’s red card, as PSV took full advantage with a stunning comeback. Trailing early, the Dutch champions responded with six goals in an explosive second half, delighting their home fans with one of the club’s most memorable European performances. Strange result indeed as we didn't ecpect this from an Antonio Conte side.
A chaotic and high-scoring encounter saw Paris Saint-Germain run riot in Germany. The first half alone featured five goals, two red cards (one each), and two penalties, a penalty miss as PSG took a 4–1 lead Ousmane Dembele, celebrating his return from injury, scored his first goal since winning the Ballon d'Or. Desire Doue, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes all showed their quality on the pitch. A fully fit PSG side are once again the favourites to win this tournament.
Despite a shaky start, Inter Milan cruised to a comfortable win in Brussels to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League. Goals from Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Pio Esposito secured the victory.
Dortmund bounced back strongly from recent setbacks with an entertaining win in Denmark. Felix Nmecha bagged a brace, including the opener, as BVB’s attacking intent proved too much for Copenhagen, who briefly threatened but faded in the second half.
Manchester City produced a professional display in Spain, wrapping up the win before halftime. Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring run with his 53rd Champions League goal, while Bernardo Silva added a fine header to keep City’s campaign on track.
Arsenal produced a devastating second-half performance to thrash Atletico Madrid at the Emirates. After a tight first half, goals from Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, and a quick brace from Viktor Gyokeres blew the game open, sealing an emphatic win for the Gunners. Gyokeres also ended his 9 game gaol draught in this game. Also, Arsenal continued to excel in Set pieces with two of the goals tonight coming from it They are set piece kings in Europe.
