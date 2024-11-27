Dubai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction signaled a changing of the guard, as cricketing greats like James Anderson, David Warner, and Kane Williamson were left unsold, overshadowed by a focus on youth and the future. At 42, Anderson, a fast-bowling legend with over 700 Test wickets, couldn’t find a place in the league, while 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player in IPL history, symbolised the tournament’s shift towards a new generation.

Anderson’s snub wasn’t an isolated incident. Other seasoned players, including Australians Steven Smith and Daryl Mitchell, England’s Jonny Bairstow, and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, also went unsold. Despite their proven track records, these veterans failed to entice interest from the 10 franchises during the two-day auction held in Jeddah.

The auction, which featured 574 players (366 Indians and 208 overseas), saw 204 players picked by teams. However, eight slots for overseas players remain unfilled, reflecting the selective approach of franchises this year.

Unsold players in IPl auction 2025 David Warner

Kane Williamson

Jonny Bairstow

James Anderson

Steven Smith

Sarfaraz Khan

Shardul Thakur

Prithvi Shaw

Chris Jordan

Daryl Mitchell

Kyle Jamieson

Roston Chase

Keshav Maharaj

Akeal Hosein

Adil Rashid

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Shai Hope

Indians left out too

Indian Twenty20 specialists like Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, and Prithvi Shaw also failed to attract bids. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal, who had gone unsold in earlier rounds, was re-signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The left-handed batter had a stellar debut in 2020 with 473 runs but has struggled to replicate his form in recent seasons.

Bangladesh players who went unsold Mustafizur Rahman (Rs20 million)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Rs10 million)

Shakib Al Hasan (Rs10 million)

Taskin Ahmed (Rs10 million)

Rishad Hossain (Rs7.5 million)

Litton Das (Rs7.5 million)

Towhid Hridoy (Rs7.5 million)

Shoriful Islam (Rs7.5 million)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (Rs7.5 million)

Mahedi Hasan (Rs7.5 million)

Hasan Mahmud (Rs7.5 million)

Nahid Rana (Rs7.5 million)

Bangladesh players overlooked

All 12 Bangladesh players registered for the auction, including star performers like Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Shakib Al Hasan, went unsold. Mustafizur, who took 14 wickets for Chennai Super Kings last season, missed the final matches due to national commitments, a recurring issue for Bangladeshi players in franchise cricket.

While some fans speculated political reasons for the snub, availability concerns seem to have been a significant factor, as franchises prefer players who can commit fully to the league.

Age and availability take centre stage

Veterans’ fitness, form, and availability seem to have influenced franchise decisions. David Warner, a mainstay for Delhi Capitals, was replaced by the younger Jake Fraser-McGurk, marking a clear move towards fresher talent.

However, not all older players faced rejection. Faf du Plessis, at 40, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs20 million. The South African opener, with 4,571 IPL runs and a history of match-winning performances, also brings leadership experience, having captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru after Virat Kohli stepped down.

Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals, explained the team’s decision: “He has been very good in this format. He had a terrific Caribbean Premier League and Major League Cricket. Another part of Faf’s ability is the leadership, so we are extremely happy and surprised that we got him for this amount.”