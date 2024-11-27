The ongoing legal battle between actors Nayanthara and Dhanush over the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale has now reached the Madras High Court, according to reports.

The dispute centers on allegations of unauthorised use of clips from Dhanush's 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced under his banner, Wunderbar Films Private Limited.

Dhanush has filed a civil suit against Nayanthara, her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan, their production company Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two other parties. The suit claims that a behind-the-scenes clip from the film was used in the documentary without prior permission.

According to reports, Justice Abdul Quiddhose presided over the hearing on November 27 and directed Nayanthara, Vignesh, and the other respondents to address the allegations. Wunderbar Films has also sought the court's approval to file a case against Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, Netflix's content investment arm in India.

Preliminary arguments were presented by both sides, and the court noted that a significant part of the dispute fell under its jurisdiction. The next hearing will require Nayanthara to formally respond to the legal notice.

Nayanthara Responds with Open Letter

Amid the escalating legal tussle, Nayanthara earlier this week issued an open letter addressing the lawsuit. She accused Dhanush of harboring personal grudges and described the demand for Rs100 million over the use of a three-second clip as a "low" move.

The actress defended the inclusion of the brief footage in her Netflix documentary, stating it was used to provide context to her career and journey. She called the legal action unjustified and expressed disappointment over Dhanush's approach.