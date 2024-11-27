Utopia Bath & Kitchen has redefined luxury bathroom design with the launch of the Oasis Sensor Tap at the Big 5 exhibition in Dubai.

This cutting-edge tap showcases the brand’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation, combining sophisticated design with eco-friendly performance. Delivering a flow rate of just 0.7 litres per minute, the Oasis Sensor Tap achieves up to 90 per cent water savings compared to standard taps.

This industry-leading efficiency is powered by advanced flow engineering, making it a vital tool in addressing global water scarcity. Its touchless sensor technology ensures water flows only when needed, enhancing both hygiene and sustainability.

Designed by Alhaan Ahmed, the Oasis Sensor Tap embodies elegance and modernity. Its sleek lines and refined finish integrate seamlessly into luxury bathroom interiors, offering a product that prioritises both functionality and aesthetics.

The Oasis Sensor Tap is part of Utopia Bath & Kitchen’s growing range of sustainable solutions, which includes eco-friendly tapware, luxury vanities, smart WCs, and more. Each product reflects the brand’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges while maintaining the highest standards of design excellence.

Available to experience at Hall 5, Stand 5B221, from November 26-29, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the tap is a highlight of Utopia’s presence at the exhibition.

Its launch reaffirms Utopia’s role as a leader in creating innovative solutions for modern, environmentally conscious consumers. By merging cutting-edge technology with refined design, Utopia Bath & Kitchen sets a new standard for luxury bathroom innovation.