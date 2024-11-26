Through your sterling efforts, Ajman Free Zone today prominently features on the global free zones map. How did you manage to achieve this amazing feat in such a relatively short period of time?

Ajman Free Zone has rapidly ascended to global recognition by adeptly meeting the specific needs of start-ups and SMEs. Our ecosystem, built through partnerships with key players in banking, telecommunications, logistics, and other critical sectors, enables SMEs to flourish.

Our innovative One Click solution simplifies essential services — such as business licensing, residency, and banking — into a single, seamless experience. Communication via WhatsApp has further expedited interactions, significantly reducing response times.

We have streamlined and integrated processes with relevant government bodies and compliance authorities to eliminate redundant document requests, enhancing client convenience.

With digital transformation at the core of our strategy, Ajman Free Zone’s all-inclusive business licence packages offer unmatched simplicity and transparency. By providing customised solutions tailored to the ambitions and requirements of emerging businesses, we have established ourselves as a premier global hub for forward-thinking ventures seeking a supportive, economically favourable environment.

Under your leadership, how does the Ajman Free Zone align with the UAE’s larger economic diversification goals, and what sectors are you prioritising to attract foreign investment?

Aligned with the UAE’s strategic vision for economic diversification, Ajman Free Zone is continuously elevating its facilities and services to attract increased foreign investment. Our impressive occupancy rates across lands, warehouses, and office spaces reflect the trust and confidence placed in us by our clients and partners.

Ajman Free Zone remains at the forefront of global trends in free zone services, creating an ideal environment for business growth and expansion, supported by its strategic proximity to Ajman Port and a comprehensive network of major roadways.

The diverse range of business sectors within Ajman Free Zone is an added advantage. We are witnessing substantial growth in retail, particularly with the expansion of the China Mall project. Additionally, we support a wide array of industries, including agriculture, automotive, chemicals, technology, construction, education, entertainment, food and beverages, healthcare, insurance, jewelry, legal services, maritime, oil and gas, paper and packaging, real estate, shipping, textiles, and more.

Ajman Free Zone is considered an innovation hub by the global entrepreneurial community. Can you elaborate on some of the free zone’s recent initiatives aimed at fostering this innovation and spirit of entrepreneurship, particularly for SMEs and start-ups?

With the achievement of registering 5,000 companies, Ajman Free Zone is now setting its sights on an ambitious goal to double this number in the near future. We are actively promoting the UAE in key international markets, including Russia, India, Pakistan, the UK, Germany, China, Korea, and the United States, with the objective of attracting a greater influx of foreign SMEs and start-ups from these regions.

A cornerstone of our recent advancements is the launch of the One Click solution, enabling seamless acquisition of trade licences, residency, and banking services with a single click.

Furthermore, we have undertaken a comprehensive enhancement of our services, working alongside industry experts to optimise the licensing process and streamline employment visa procedures, effectively removing bureaucratic obstacles. These improvements provide entrepreneurs with effortless access to essential services such as banking, finance, and co-working spaces, which play a vital role in fostering business growth within the UAE.

Ajman Free Zone is also being increasingly recognised as a global investment destination. What sets Ajman apart for investors looking to establish or expand their presence in the UAE?

Ajman Free Zone distinguishes itself as a premier investment destination in the UAE, combining strategic accessibility, forward-thinking innovation, and business-focused services to cater to the varied demands of global investors.

Positioned near Ajman Port and vital transportation networks, Ajman Free Zone provides businesses with seamless connectivity to key regional and international markets, establishing it as an ideal centre for trade and logistics. This strategic access is particularly appealing to investors eager to engage with the dynamic economies of the GCC and beyond.

Our unwavering commitment to innovation further sets Ajman Free Zone apart. The introduction of our One Click solution underscores this commitment, offering investors an unparalleled level of simplicity and efficiency in obtaining business licences, residency permits, and banking services.

Ajman Free Zone also fosters a vibrant, diversified business ecosystem that supports a broad spectrum of sectors, including retail, manufacturing, technology, and finance. With high occupancy rates and a thriving blend of industries, we create an environment that encourages collaboration and innovation.

In line with our dedication to nurturing growth, we recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Higher Education to establish an academic cluster for higher education. We are also exploring opportunities to expand into the outsourcing and business process (BPO) sectors. By consolidating all operations under a unified vertical structure and removing bureaucratic barriers across departments, we have created a streamlined, highly efficient environment for business.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision for economic diversification, Ajman Free Zone continuously enhances its offerings to attract foreign investment, making it the preferred destination for investors seeking a supportive, efficient, and globally integrated business hub.

The global economy faces uncertainty and rapid changes. What measures are you implementing to ensure Ajman Free Zone remains resilient and competitive in years to come?

Our strategy at Ajman Free Zone is built on a steadfast commitment to leveraging advanced technology, driving digital enhancements, and upholding environmental stewardship. For me, these are crucial elements that fortify our resilience and ensure we stay ahead in the competitive landscape. We are aware of the rapid evolution in technology and are proactive in integrating the latest advancements. In addition to this, we are cultivating a dynamic ecosystem designed for breakthroughs by promoting collaboration and establishing key partnerships with business entities.

An institution is as good as the leader that leads it. In your personal capacity as a business head and thought leader, what are some business principles or philosophies that have guided you through your 25-year career?

Indeed, the bedrock of any thriving institution is strong leadership. Throughout my 25-year leadership journey, I have adhered to a people-first philosophy, which underscores the importance of truly understanding the diverse needs of everyone, from small entities to large corporations. Recognising these needs is the first step in crafting effective solutions.

Integrity and ethics have been the cornerstones of my approach, guiding my decision-making process and ensuring transparent communication at all levels. In today’s dynamic business environment, embracing innovation and adaptability is indispensable, while earning the trust of your team is crucial for fostering a healthy business ecosystem.

These principles have not only shaped my career but also continue to drive my efforts to make a significant and positive impact on my organisation and its stakeholders.

“We are aligned with Dubai’s D33 agenda”

Abdulla bin Damithan CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC Image Credit: Supplied

As the UAE’s first free zone, what key initiatives has Jafza implemented to attract foreign investments and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global trade hub?

We are proud to play a key role in Dubai’s growth as a global trade hub. Today, with nearly 11,000 companies in Jafza and Dh620 billion facilitated in trade annually, we remain committed to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive.

Our investments in infrastructure, seamless multimodal connectivity and digital platforms are designed to simplify trade and logistics for everyone who operates here.

How does Jafza’s role as the premier free zone body contribute to supporting the UAE’s broader economic vision and D33 agenda?

Looking ahead, we are aligned with Dubai’s D33 agenda and remain committed to boosting trade flows and local manufacturing. We have also made significant investments in driving positive environmental impact, including installing the region’s largest rooftop solar solution and supporting the transition to clean energy.

As we move forward, we will continue to develop sustainable infrastructure, enhance connectivity, cultivate a culture of innovation, and strengthen our digital capabilities to reinforce Dubai’s standing as a leading hub for global investment.

“We believe in the journey of entrepreneurship”

Mohammad Bin Humaidan, Director of Licensing and Leasing, Meydan Free Zone Image Credit: Supplied

As a major stakeholder in the free zones sector, do you feel enough is being done in Dubai by the free zones sector to support entrepreneurship; what more can be done and how is Meydan Free Zone aligned?

Dubai has established itself as the region’s entrepreneur business hub, which means its strategy and execution are successful.

Meydan Free Zone’s vision is ‘To be the world-class hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in the region’. We believe in the journey of entrepreneurship and understand that it can be challenging.

Therefore, we are determined to energise an enabling environment for success where an entity feels empowered and inspired, hence fostering entrepreneurship excellence and growth.

With this vision and belief, every strategy and execution focuses on supporting current and future entrepreneurs by providing a digital journey, 24/7 operation, and value-added services.

Please elaborate upon the Dubai 24x7 initiative and what it means for the value partners of Meydan Free Zone?

The integrated digital journey, 24x7, and value-added services complement each other and provide a holistic solution to thriving and fast-moving entrepreneurs by providing licensing, visa, and bank accounts via an online portal and Meydan Free Zone service centre location 24x7.

The 24x7 operation allows the team to execute transactions at 3AM or 3PM, allowing entrepreneurs from various time zones to establish a business, issue a visa, initiate a bank account, or register for corporate tax from anywhere.

Meydan Free Zone continues to develop value-added services through an exciting initiative, Grow From Dubai, which enables entrepreneurs to start and grow their business from their own hometowns and seamlessly access the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

“Our ultimate goal is to build a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem”

Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Managing Director, Sharjah Media City (Shams) Image Credit: Supplied

Under the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate of Sharjah has achieved remarkable accomplishments in a world witnessing rapid technological transformations. In light of the increasing importance of media and entrepreneurship in global economies, Sharjah has made significant progress in various sectors.

Sharjah Media City (Shams) was established in 2017 as a free zone dedicated to supporting the media sector and promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship, in alignment with the emirate’s ambitious vision. At Shams, we strive to support initiatives that enhance humanitarian values, serving as a model for empowering individuals through media content and fostering economic diversity.

Through our continuous pursuit of excellence, Shams has led growth in the fields of media and business, serving as a launchpad for initiatives that ignite the passion of new generations. This unwavering commitment continues as Shams vigorously supports the community and reinforces its role as a vital hub for innovation.

As we look to the future, our ultimate goal is to build a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, contributing to a strong and impactful presence in the ever-evolving media landscape. We are committed to achieving excellence and innovation in all aspects of our work, striving for Shams to be a leader in providing support and opportunities for all those passionate about media and entrepreneurship.

“Automation and AI will continue to enhance efficiency”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO, RAKEZ Image Credit: Supplied

Can you shed some light on the partnership between RAKEZ and Shenzhen Longhua District and how it helps sustain meaningful collaborations between global economies?

The partnership between RAKEZ and Shenzhen Longhua District is a significant step towards enhancing global economic collaboration. Shenzhen is a major innovation and manufacturing hub, and RAKEZ offers an ideal platform for Chinese companies to access the Middle Eastern, African, and European markets. In turn, it provides UAE-based businesses with an entry point into China.

This collaboration fosters knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and sustainable investments, driving mutual economic growth and creating opportunities for businesses in both regions to expand globally.

Innovation in logistics is a key factor that supports enterprises at free zones. What are some of the key trends in logistics you see influencing free zones in the next two years?

Over the next two years, several logistics trends will play a pivotal role in shaping free zones. Automation and AI will continue to enhance efficiency, with smart warehouses and predictive analytics streamlining operations and reducing costs. Sustainability will also become increasingly important, as businesses shift towards greener logistics solutions such as electric vehicles, sustainable packaging, and carbon-neutral operations. Blockchain technology is expected to bring greater transparency to supply chains, enabling real-time tracking and improving trust by reducing delays and fraud. Additionally, the continued rise of e-commerce will push innovation in last-mile delivery, with advancements like drone deliveries, smart lockers, and faster shipping solutions becoming more prevalent. These trends will help free zones stay competitive, enabling businesses to thrive in an evolving global marketplace.

“We aim to simplify the journey for investors”

Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis Image Credit: Supplied

What are the investment challenges for local and foreign entrepreneurs in the UAE, and how can they be mitigated?

The UAE is a prime destination for entrepreneurs, offering a strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and pro-business policies. However, setting up a business can present challenges, such as understanding local regulations, navigating licensing processes, and finding the right partners. These challenges can be effectively mitigated by partnering with experts who have in-depth knowledge of the UAE market and can provide tailored guidance.

We noticed most clients prefer to choose us to set up their business because with the right support, entrepreneurs get to focus on growth while ensuring compliance with local requirements.

Could you share details on Y-Axis’ newly launched business set-up consultancy?

Y-Axis, the world’s largest, most trusted immigration and education consultant, operates 50 offices globally and handles 120,000 inbound enquiries every month for people who want to work, study, visit, migrate and invest in several countries. Our decision to launch a business set-up services in the UAE was driven by the high demand from individuals in the UAE seeking to establish operations locally.

Our team provides a one-stop solution for investors, offering end-to-end services, including licensing, legal compliance, and partnerships with local vendors.

This eliminates the hassle of coordinating with multiple service providers, making the process seamless and efficient.

This initiative is not just a business expansion for us, it’s our way of contributing to the UAE’s economy and giving back to a country that has created a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurs. We aim to simplify the journey for investors while aligning with the UAE’s vision for sustainable economic growth.

“We’re bringing together infrastructure, technology, and mentorship under one roof”

Jigar Sagar, Founder, créo Image Credit: Supplied

How does your new venture, créo, leverage infrastructure, technology, and mentorship to help entrepreneurs reach new heights and what unique opportunities does this venture offer that could be game-changers for start-ups in the UAE?

There’s a glaring gap in the industry where brands are yearning for complete innovative services, but very few agencies are equipped to provide them. An ordinary agency simply doesn’t cut it. créo was born from the passionate pursuit of a solution to this challenge.

With créo, we’re committed to building an ecosystem that fuels not just growth but true transformation. We’re bringing together infrastructure, technology, and mentorship under one roof to give entrepreneurs the support they need to scale up smartly. What makes créo unique is our approach to re-engineering customised solutions, using data-driven insights and performance marketing to give brands an edge in today’s ever-evolving business landscape.

I’ve seen how game-changing it can be for businesses to have access to industry-leading tools and hands-on guidance early on. So, we’ve put together a team of over 40 experts to partner with entrepreneurs, start-ups, and leading organisations, helping them navigate key challenges, pivot when needed, and, importantly, scale sustainably. In a market like the UAE, where opportunities are vast, but competition is high, having that combination of strategic insights and executional prowess can be transformative.

As someone who has built multiple businesses in the UAE’s free zones, what factors do you believe are critical for start-up success in this unique business landscape?

Navigating the UAE’s free zones as an entrepreneur means understanding both the potential and the unique demands of this market. First and foremost, agility is key. The business environment here evolves quickly, and successful start-ups are those that can adapt, innovate, and remain flexible. Secondly, understanding the regulatory landscape is essential — free zones offer incredible benefits, but you’ve got to be on top of compliance and know the nuances.

Another critical factor is network building. Finally, cultural competence can’t be overlooked.

“Investors must have a clear understanding of the procedures and regulations before they start”

Syam P. Prabhu, Founder & Managing Director, Aurion Image Credit: Supplied

What should investors consider before starting a business in the UAE?

The UAE is the land of free zones, providing investors with a host of options for establishing a company. The first step is choosing a free zone that is best suited for their business operations.

Often, investors are confused about which free trade zone to choose for their business, and that is where business consultants guide them the right way.

Secondly, they must be clear about the selection of business activities for their new company. Some business activities in the healthcare, education, food and beverages sectors require special approvals from the authority.

Investors must have a clear understanding of the procedures and regulations before they start a business in the UAE. Finally, choosing the right office space is essential for effectively attending to customers and streamlining office work. The investors must also study the addressable market, competition, and product feasibility.

How can Aurion help ease the set-up processes for investors?

Our team will provide investors with a complete understanding of the legislation, business licensing procedures, compliance requirements and business laws. This preliminary guidance enables entrepreneurs to operate and conduct trade in the UAE legally without any hassle.

Aurion team is well trained about the business environment, latest decrees, laws and various incentives and tax exemptions available for the investors. Also, our experts conduct comprehensive compliance checks on all our clients to ensure their company is in good standing and free from any violation or penalties.

Furthermore, we update clients by sending out regular business emails and notifications through our mobile app.

“What truly excites me is the surge in fintech innovations”

Varoon Sinha, Founder, Smart Zone Image Credit: Supplied

What trends do you see shaping the future of start-ups in the UAE?

The UAE’s start-up ecosystem is experiencing an incredible transformation. What truly excites me is the surge in fintech innovations – we’re seeing remarkable blockchain initiatives and AI-driven solutions emerging right here in Dubai. The government’s D33 agenda has created this perfect storm of opportunity, especially with recent regulatory frameworks supporting digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

It’s incredible to see how global talent is increasingly choosing the UAE over traditional start-up hubs. In the last quarter alone, we assisted over 100 international tech founders in setting up their businesses here, attracted by the country’s world-class infrastructure and supportive business ecosystem.

Sustainable tech is also on the rise, with innovations in clean energy and sustainable supply chains gaining traction.

How can Smart Zone assist entrepreneurs in navigating regulatory and logistical hurdles of setting up businesses in the UAE?

We have revolutionised the business set-up process with our 360-degree Smart Setup System. Think of us as your business set-up partners, not just corporate service providers.

When entrepreneurs walk through our door, we don’t just handle their paperwork – we create their business roadmap.

Our team offers comprehensive guidance across every aspect – from choosing between mainland and free zones, to managing PRO and visa services, tax and accounting, and even banking solutions. We’ve built strong relationships with key authorities over our 14 years in the industry, which helps fast-track processes for our clients. What makes me proud is seeing businesses we’ve helped set up years ago now expanding globally. That’s real success – watching our clients grow from start-ups to market leaders.

“Business set-up consultants play an indispensable role in today’s technology-driven market”

Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone Image Credit: Supplied

What are the investment challenges for local and foreign investors, and how can they be mitigated?

Investing in the UAE’s dynamic market presents unique challenges shaped by our evolving regulatory environment. The recent introduction of corporate tax, the adjustment in foreign ownership laws, and the continuous reshaping of trade agreements demand a proactive approach to compliance and strategic planning. For local investors, the key challenge lies in responding effectively to rapid economic policy changes. Foreign investors, on the other hand, must navigate a complex legal framework that can often seem daunting.

To overcome these hurdles, we advocate for a strategy that combines the use of advanced digital tools with expert advisory services. This approach ensures that investors receive real-time, data-driven insights, enabling them to anticipate and adapt to regulatory changes swiftly. By staying at the forefront of policy updates and aligning investment strategies, businesses can not only mitigate risks but also capitalise on emerging opportunities.

How can business set-up consultants help ease the set-up processes for investors?

Business set-up consultants play an indispensable role in today’s technology-driven market, merging their deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology to facilitate smooth business set-ups. At Creative Zone, our proficient team of consultants utilises their extensive industry experience alongside innovative digital tools, such as our newly-launched Creative Zone One App. This approach enables a swift, effective approach to supporting entrepreneurs, ensuring they remain compliant with regulations while accelerating their market entry.

“We streamline every step with efficiency and transparency”

Rohan Malhotra, CEO and Founder, Momentum Consultancy Image Credit: Supplied

What’s unique about Momentum, and how can you help ease the set-up processes for investors?

Momentum stands out by offering a personalised, end-to-end business set-up solution tailored to each client’s unique goals. From understanding industry-specific regulations to navigating licensing and visa processes, we streamline every step with efficiency and transparency. Our team’s deep understanding of the UAE’s business landscape, combined with strong government partnerships, ensures a hassle-free experience. We prioritise providing clarity and confidence to investors, enabling them to focus on their business vision while we handle the complexities of setting up a business.

What advice do you have for entrepreneurs looking for the right business set-up consultant?

Choose a consultant with a proven track record, in-depth market knowledge, and a client-first approach. Look for transparency in their pricing and services to avoid hidden costs. A reliable consultant should offer comprehensive guidance, including legal compliance, licensing options, and tailored advice for your industry. Ensure they are well-connected with the UAE’s regulatory bodies to simplify processes. Remember, the right consultant is not just a service provider but a partner in your entrepreneurial journey.

“Our streamlined methods and advisory expertise truly make a difference”

Robin Philip, CEO & Founder, A&A Associate Image Credit: Supplied

Kudos on your impressive progress toward achieving 1,000 company set-ups in a single month! As you gear up to hit this milestone in December, what has the journey been like so far? Based on this experience, what do you see as the top sectors for investment in the UAE right now?

While we are working towards achieving over 1,000 successful company set-ups in a month this December, the journey so far has required meticulous planning, teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to supporting each client’s unique vision. This process demonstrates that our streamlined methods and advisory expertise truly make a difference.

When it comes to top sectors, technology and digital services, particularly e-commerce and artificial intelligence, are seeing significant investment growth as the UAE positions itself as a global tech hub. Healthcare and wellness industries are also on the rise. Additionally, with the UAE’s focus on sustainability, renewable energy and eco-friendly ventures are gaining traction, especially in free zones.

At A&A Associate, we are proud to guide businesses through this dynamic and promising landscape.

What investment opportunities do you think will shape the future?

Technologies, particularly AI, blockchain, and fintech, stand out as a key growth area, with the UAE’s progressive digital policies paving the way for innovation. E-commerce is also set to expand, supported by strong infrastructure and increasing digitalisation.

Renewable energy is another promising field. Investments in solar, wind, and sustainable tech will play a major role in the nation’s shift toward green solutions.

Healthcare and life sciences, especially telemedicine and wellness, are poised for growth.

“Engaging a knowledgeable consultant is important for business success”

Joshua Bettoney, Growth & Strategy Director, Jitendra Consulting Group Image Credit: Supplied

What are some of the common challenges start-ups face to comply with the UAE’s corporate taxation rules and how could you help businesses navigate these regulations?

Start-ups in the UAE are facing notable challenges with corporate tax (CT) registration, particularly when dealing with multiple licences, unincorporated partnerships, or foreign permanent establishments. The complexities are further underscored by recent tax return guidelines, which emphasise critical opportunities such as writing off or carrying forward tax losses, leveraging business restructuring reliefs, transferring assets within qualified groups, and claiming foreign tax credits. Additionally, compliance issues have arisen for some free zone businesses that have violated regulations by selling directly to local customers instead of through mainland companies.

To manage these complexities effectively, start-ups should engage qualified accountants who possess comprehensive training in corporate tax. A basic understanding gained from webinars and seminars is insufficient, particularly when handling advanced issues like transfer pricing for interrelated group entities.

Investors must also recognise that the 9 per cent corporate tax rate applies universally across all jurisdictions—mainland, free zone, and offshore. However, several exemptions can reduce the rate to 0 per cent, provided the business meets specific criteria. Jitendra Tax Consultants offers a thorough cost-benefit analysis to help businesses determine the optimal tax strategy, whether opting for the 9 per cent or 0 per cent rate.

What do you think is the key to having a successful venture in the UAE?

Businesses can position themselves for growth and sustainability with a fantastic go-to market strategy, which we can provide. Proper planning, disciplined business practices, and a commitment to compliance are essential for running a successful venture in the UAE. Establishing and adhering to robust standard operating procedures (SOPs), ensuring timely execution, and complying with all applicable laws while meeting deadlines are critical factors for sustained success. Engaging a knowledgeable consultant who can provide a comprehensive, 360-degree perspective is equally important.

“Partnering with consultants familiar with local legalities is vital”

Prakhar Varshney, Managing Partner, Audit & Assurance, Rank Accounting & Consultancy Image Credit: Supplied

How can Rank assist entrepreneurs in navigating the UAE’s regulatory and logistical hurdles?

Rank simplifies the complex regulatory landscape for entrepreneurs entering Dubai. New businesses often struggle with local regulations, choosing between economic zones – whether mainland or freezone, and understanding tax implications, such as double tax agreements.

With extensive knowledge of the UAE’s legal framework, Rank guides clients through these challenges, enabling informed decisions for establishing compliant, sustainable businesses.

Our expertise in regulatory, tax, and legal aspects allows us to create tailored solutions that streamline business set-up, ensuring clients confidently operate within the UAE’s framework.

What suggestions do you have for entrepreneurs looking to start their ventures in the UAE?

Entrepreneurs starting in the UAE should seek expert guidance to navigate the country’s complex laws and compliance requirements.

With increased regulatory demands, partnering with consultants familiar with local legalities is vital. Poor advice or biases can lead to unsuitable decisions and long-term issues. Conducting a comprehensive feasibility study is recommended to assess market fit, identify risks, and choose the best economic zone.

Strategic planning and the right advisors are essential for a successful and compliant business venture.

“Peko enables businesses to boost efficiency”

Kashif Ahmad Khan CEO & Founder, Peko Image Credit: Supplied

Can you provide an overview of Peko, explaining how it specifically caters to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)?

If I had to describe Peko in one phrase, it would be a fintech powerhouse where technology meets efficiency. Most SMBs struggle with managing their operations, often relying on outdated methods and multiple platforms for payments, expenses, and day-to-day tasks.

Peko simplifies this by consolidating all these functions into one seamless platform, enabling businesses to boost efficiency and drive growth while using minimal resources.

What makes Peko stand out from other payment and operations management solutions in the market?

What really makes Peko unique is the breadth of services we offer — all in one platform. Whether it’s bill payments, an end-to-end HRMS tool, getting insurance for employees or even WhatsApp for business, we’ve got it all covered.

Businesses no longer need to switch between different tools for different functions. And the best part? It’s affordable.

We’ve built Peko with SMBs in mind, offering them top-tier solutions that don’t break the bank. It’s this combination of comprehensive services and affordability that makes Peko the go-to choice for businesses looking to streamline their operations.

“We provide a compliant and effective set-up process”

Komal Jajoo, CEO, Fanar Management Consulting (Group concern of AJMS Global) Image Credit: Supplied

What are the investment challenges for local and foreign investors, and how can they be mitigated?

Local and foreign investors frequently encounter regulatory obstacles that might differ significantly between jurisdictions. Additional challenges for foreign investors in particular include managing cultural differences, comprehending local laws, obtaining required permissions, and handling tax issues.

To guarantee compliance and establish reliable relationships, addressing these issues calls for experience and local understanding. In-depth knowledge of local laws, connections to trustworthy legal and financial experts, and market-specific insights that facilitate the investing process are some of the ways we offer our assistance.

How can Fanar Advisors help ease the set-up processes for investors?

Fanar Advisors manages administrative and regulatory processes, making the business establishment process easier for investors.

From registration and documentation to strategic guidance on market launch and providing insights on market trends, we offer comprehensive help.

To propose the best company structures, locations, and partnerships, which may save time and money, our staff does extensive examinations.