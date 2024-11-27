This year Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is coordinating the participation of 13 selected Malaysian companies that are looking to expand their business horizon to the MENA region. Participation of Malaysian companies for this year comprises various segments in building materials including aviation obstruction lights, clay bricks, solid surface, electric fans, spun piles, wall switches, wire & cable, extension sockets, decorative concrete, fibre mastic asphalt, children’s playground, tensile fabric structure, acrylic sheet and bathroom accessories.

The Big 5 Global, which will take place from November 26–29 is the largest trade exhibition for construction and building materials in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Malaysian companies have earned a reputation for producing quality building materials at competitive prices. We welcome industry players to come to Zabeel Hall 3 and experience the best of what Malaysia has to offer, according to Megat Iskandar, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE.