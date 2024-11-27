The building materials industry is a major component of Malaysia’s construction industry and a strong precursor for the economic growth of the nation. With exports of building materials totalling $9.75 billion in 2023, Malaysian exporters have earned a reputation for producing quality materials.
Over the years Malaysia’s building materials industry has evolved, and manufacturers are now expanding into the production of green materials, including eco-friendly insulation materials for roofing, flooring and walls, building materials from plantation bamboo and sustainably harvested timber and the manufacture of safety and energy saving glass, tiles, lighting and a host of other products.
This year Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is coordinating the participation of 13 selected Malaysian companies that are looking to expand their business horizon to the MENA region. Participation of Malaysian companies for this year comprises various segments in building materials including aviation obstruction lights, clay bricks, solid surface, electric fans, spun piles, wall switches, wire & cable, extension sockets, decorative concrete, fibre mastic asphalt, children’s playground, tensile fabric structure, acrylic sheet and bathroom accessories.
The Big 5 Global, which will take place from November 26–29 is the largest trade exhibition for construction and building materials in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Malaysian companies have earned a reputation for producing quality building materials at competitive prices. We welcome industry players to come to Zabeel Hall 3 and experience the best of what Malaysia has to offer, according to Megat Iskandar, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE.