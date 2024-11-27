Because of its stable economy, business-friendly regulations, and top-notch infrastructure, the UAE remains a beacon for international investors. Profitable prospects are opening up in industries like fintech, e-commerce, health technology, general trading, web3, and crypto, as the country prioritises innovation. Fanar Advisors offers the expertise and direction required for investors to succeed in this highly competitive yet lucrative environment.
Fanar Advisors was established by Komal Jajoo, a successful business strategist and entrepreneur with over a decade of experience, and focuses on assisting both domestic and foreign investors in establishing and growing their companies in the UAE. Komal’s enthusiasm for making business set-up easier and allowing clients to concentrate on their expansion is the driving force behind her company’s growth. Her understanding of market dynamics, in addition to a hands-on approach, has made Fanar Advisors a trusted partner in the region.
Fanar Advisors, which is a part of AJMS group, provides full assistance, such as help with market entrance proposals, free zone selection, licensing, and legal compliance. The company guarantees that each client’s demands are effectively satisfied by adopting a customised strategy. Fanar Advisors offers practical insights and efficient procedures to save time and lower risks, whether you’re an entrepreneur looking for opportunities in tech-driven businesses or a company planning to venture into logistics or green technology.
Free zones in the UAE, such as Dubai Internet City and Abu Dhabi Global Market, offer exceptional prospects with advantages like tax exemptions, world-class infrastructure, and 100 per cent foreign ownership. Finding the ideal settings and frameworks for a client’s business and objectives is something Komal and her team are exceptionally proficient at.
Fanar Advisors has helped companies in a variety of industries launch successfully under Komal’s direction. From start-ups to global expansions, the firm helps its clients take advantage of the UAE’s unparalleled economic potential.