Dubai: Defending champion Ding Liren lost the third game on time against Indian Grandmaster Gukesh at the Fide World Championship 2024, being held in Singapore.

The scores are now levelled at 1.5-1.5 with both the contestants registering one win each.

Playing with Whites, Gukesh avenged his first-round loss to Ding in the Queen’s Gambit Declined Game. The 18-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai was aggressive from the word go, forcing his opponent on the backfoot.

Gukesh kept the momentum on his side and it was Ding’s turn to lose on time by the 37th move.

Winning start

The Chinese ended a long winless run on Monday to beat Gukesh in the opening game. Ding, 32, had not won a classical chess match since January and he appeared to be on the defensive early on against his opponent, who played with the white pieces, and took up a great deal of his time allotment to contemplate each move.

But he turned things around with a bold attack by his queen, and put 18-year-old Gukesh on the back foot and also left him facing time pressure.

Chinas Grandmaster Ding Liren (right) and Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju of India compete during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore. Image Credit: AFP

Ding managed to press home his advantage in masterful fashion and although Gukesh was able to extend the contest, he eventually conceded the game after 42 moves in more than four hours of play.

“For sure I was nervous... it would be surprising if I said I wasn’t nervous, I was surely nervous,” Gukesh told reporters after the match.

“But after the game started, I calmed down... I think I was playing some good chess... and then I kind of flipped.”

Personal difficulties and depression

Ding, who took a nine-month break from chess last year due to personal difficulties and depression, said he had ample time to prepare for the match since his last classical game two months ago.

Playing the black pieces, Ding said he thought he was at a disadvantage.

“But then suddenly I found this idea... I’d be (able) to create counter-breaks on the queen side, and I just moved the piece very quickly,” he said at the after-match news conference.

Gukesh chasing history

The result ended a run of 28 classical games without a win for Ding, who had been winless since beating Dutchman Max Warmerdam in January. Ding beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in 2022 to hold the title of World Champion.

At his age, Gukesh is the youngest player in history to challenge for the World Championship and he will hope to surpass Garry Kasparov as the youngest undisputed world chess champion.

There are 14 match days and four rest days scheduled for the world chess crown.

The first player to get 7.5 points will be declared the winner with tie-breaks scheduled if the players are tied on seven points after 14 games.