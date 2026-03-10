Ayaan Shabbir Yusuf: United FC’s star leading the way for Indian footballers in the UAE

Find out how the flying left-back is making a mark for Indian footballers in the UAE
Dubai: Ayaan Shabbir Yusuf is one of only a few Indian footballers playing professionally in the UAE, and the United FC defender hopes his journey can inspire young players from his homeland to follow in his footsteps.
From pursuing his father’s dream and climbing the ranks of the UAE leagues to working under football legend Andrea Pirlo, Ayaan’s journey has only just started.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Ayaan shared why he chose to pursue football in the UAE, highlighting his father’s influence and his pathway to United FC.
“My love for football actually started from my dad, he used to play in Dubai at school,” said the 21-year-old.
“He took me to a club called Al Nasr, that’s where I started my career. Then I went to Shabab Al Ahli, Al Wasl, Gulf United and now I’m here at United FC.
“Each club has been a different experience for me with different cultures, but it’s helped me a lot.”
At just 17, Ayaan's father sadly died, a loss that profoundly impacted him but also fueled his determination to focus even more on his football.
The young defender discussed how losing his dad motivated him and that he aims to make him proud every time he steps onto the pitch.
He said: “He was my biggest motivation and inspiration, so it was a big loss for me. Whenever I get onto the pitch now I play for him and to make him proud.”
The UAE football league system is structured in tiers, combining professional and semi-professional competitions. At the top is the UAE Pro League a fully professional league with 14 clubs, whose winners qualify for the AFC Champions League where they could meet Saudi Pro League clubs, like Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.
Below it is the First Division League, where Ayaan currently plays with United FC. The Second Division League primarily features developmental teams and the Third Division and amateur leagues act as feeder competitions, allowing local and semi-professional teams to progress through the system.
As an Indian national, Ayaan has been forced to spend his career proving his footballing ability with clubs in the First Division League, where teams are allowed only four non-UAE players, a challenge he faces head on.
“I don’t see this as pressure to be honest, this is what drives me to be the best player I can be,” explained Ayaan.
“Most other South Asian kids want to play in the Premier League or just go to Europe, so I want to introduce the UAE football league to these kids and show them that you can play and have a career in this region.”
Founded in September 2022, United FC, also known as Dubai United, quickly progressed through the UAE football system, earning promotion from the UAE Second Division to the First Division in its debut season.
The team which plays its home matches at the ISD Stadium Pitch in Dubai Sports City, took a high‑profile step by appointing Italian World Cup winner Pirlo, as head coach in July 2025, a move that reflects the club’s growing ambitions in UAE football.
Ayaan spoke on what it’s like to work under Pirlo, who has previously managed in Europe, most notably with Italian giants Juventus.
“He is a very good man, a really good person,” Ayaan started. “He helps us a lot anytime we need him he’s there for us.
“Andrea is a legend, we have all seen him play so it’s a good experience to learn from him and we make sure we’re always listening.
“He wants to win, it doesn’t matter if it’s training or matches, his mentality is just to win.”
Pirlo isn’t the only big name to become part of the UAE’s growing football scene. In recent years, clubs across the country’s divisions have increasingly welcomed experienced players from Europe, bringing international pedigree and further attention to the game in the UAE. These arrivals not only raise the standard on the pitch but also help attract more fans, sponsors, and media coverage, reinforcing the region’s ambition to strengthen its footballing reputation.
Players such as Mario Balotelli, who now plays for Dubai’s Al-Ittifaq FC, Jonjo Shelvey at Arabian Falcons, and Kurt Zouma, who recently joined Al Wasl, are just a few examples of established European names making the move to the UAE.
“The leagues here are growing a lot, said Ayaan. “There are big names here like Balotelli, Iniesta and my coach Pirlo, it’s really exciting to play amongst these people.
“The standard is very high also, I feel like the football is fast and you have to play with a more mental mindset rather than physically."
United FC are currently in poll position to gain promotion to the UAE Pro League as the side currently sit in first place, four points ahead of Dibba Al-Hisn in second.
When asked what’s next, Ayaan said: “I want to win the UAE Pro League, and play for the national team, these are my biggest goals.”
