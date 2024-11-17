Nayanthara, a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, has publicly accused her former co-star Dhanush of unethical behaviour.

In an open letter, she revealed that Dhanush demanded a substantial fee for the usage of a mere three-second clip from their film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her upcoming Netflix documentary. She further alleged that this demand stemmed from personal animosity towards her and her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Support for Nayanthara

The controversy has sparked a wave of support for Nayanthara from her peers in the industry. Several actresses who have worked with Dhanush subtly expressed their support for Nayanthara by engaging with her post.

Actresses including Ekta Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Geethu Mohandas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya Fahadh, Anupama Parameswaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Manjima Mohan, and Gouri G Kishan, have expressed solidarity with her.

Parvathy Thiruvothu went a step further by sharing Nayanthara's post on her Instagram Stories and commending her.

Vignesh Shivan's response

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara's husband and the director of "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan," also took to social media to support his wife. He shared an old video of Dhanush advocating for positivity and tolerance, juxtaposing it with the current situation.

Image Credit: insta/ nayantharaofficiial

Public backlash and industry speculation

The public fallout between Dhanush and Nayanthara has sparked discussions within the industry, with many speculating about the exact details of their dispute.

Image Credit: Nayanthara/

Nayanthara's claims and open letter

In a strongly worded letter, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harboring a personal grudge and making a “low” demand of ₹10 crore for using a three-second snippet of the film’s songs. She emphasised her struggles as a self-made actress in a male-dominated industry, highlighting the importance of goodwill and ethics.

Dhanush yet to respond