South Indian star Nayanthara has publicly criticised actor-filmmaker Dhanush for refusing to grant permission to use elements from their 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

In an open letter shared on Instagram, the actress accused Dhanush of holding a personal grudge against her and her husband, Vignesh Shivan. She expressed disappointment over a two-year struggle to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC), alleging that the refusal was driven by personal grievances rather than legitimate legal or business concerns.

Nayanthara also claimed that Dhanush demanded ₹10 crore (Rs 100 million) for the use of a three-second snippet of songs from the film, calling the demand “an all-time low.” She criticised him for projecting a false public image and described his behavior as petty and ego-driven.

Reflecting on the success of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, she called it a blockbuster cherished by fans to this day. However, she alleged that Dhanush was unhappy with the film’s acclaim, particularly during the 2016 award season.

In her letter, she wrote, “I have not forgotten the horrible things you said about the film... Your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was visible even at award functions.”

The actress also recalled her acceptance speech at the 2016 Filmfare Awards, where she apologised to Dhanush for reportedly disliking her performance in the film. At the time, she had said, “Sorry Dhanush for disappointing you. I will probably make it better next time.”

Addressing him directly, Nayanthara urged Dhanush to embrace a more inclusive outlook, writing, “The world is a big place, it’s meant for everyone... It’s okay if some people make connections and are happy. It doesn’t take away anything from you.”

She concluded her letter with the hope that Dhanush would learn to celebrate the success of others and move on from past grievances.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is set to release on Netflix on November 18, coinciding with the actress's birthday.

Rare glimpses into her journey to stardom

Earlier the teaser was revealed at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. The brief, one-minute teaser highlights the preparations for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's extravagant wedding.

The couple married in Chennai on June 9, 2022, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale premieres on Netflix on November 18.

In 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed twin sons via surrogacy, with Vignesh sharing the joyous news on Instagram, posting pictures of the newborns, Uyir and Ulagam, with the couple kissing their feet.