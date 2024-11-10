Chennai (Tamil Nadu), India: Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, known for his remarkable versatility in supporting roles, has passed away at the age of 80.

He breathed his last on the night of November 9, 2024, due to health complications.

Ganesh's family, in a heartfelt statement, confirmed his passing, saying, "We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November at around 11 PM."

His mortal remains have been kept in Ramapuram, Chennai.

The last rites of the actor will be performed on November 11

Delhi Ganesh's acting career spanned over four decades, and he appeared in more than 400 films, cementing his place as a cherished character actor in Tamil cinema.

He was known for his ability to seamlessly slip into a variety of roles--whether it was a comedian, a villain, or a heartfelt supporting character.

Over the years, he shared screen space with some of Tamil cinema's greatest stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others.

Ganesh made his film debut in 1976 with the movie 'Pattina Pravesam', directed by the legendary K. Balachander, who also gave him the stage name "Delhi Ganesh".

In 1981, Ganesh took on the role of the hero in 'Engamma Maharani', but it was his extensive work as a supporting actor that made him a household name.

His most iconic roles included performances in films like 'Sindhu Bhairavi' (1985), 'Nayakan' (1987), 'Michael Madana Kama Rajan' (1990), 'Aahaa..!' (1997), and 'Thenali' (2000), where his ability to evoke both humour and emotion won him widespread acclaim.

Delhi Ganesh's contribution to Tamil cinema was recognized with several accolades. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in 'Pasi' (1979).

In addition, he was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994 by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, recognizing his excellence in the arts.

In the later stages of his career, Ganesh also ventured into television and short films, continuing to entertain audiences with his distinctive style.

Notably, he appeared in a memorable cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film 'What If Batman Was from Chennai'.

His brief role in the 2016 thriller 'Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru' under Karthick Naren's direction also received positive reviews.