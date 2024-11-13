Dubai: National award-winning Tamil actor Suriya, celebrated for his complex roles in impactful films, returns to the big screen this week with an ambitious warrior epic Kanguva.

When asked if Kanguva was Tamil cinema’s audacious answer to the blockbuster series Game of Thrones, Suriya—dressed in monochromatic black denim with yellow-tinted sunglasses in the morning—remarked that it’s a confident stride in that direction.

"It was just a question of when are we going to be a part of that world? And how can we give our audience and show them we also belong to a similar world,” said Suriya in an interview with Gulf News.

Suriya and Bobby play fierce role in 'Kanguva', out in the UAE cinemas now

Kanguva draws from India’s ancient culture and will transport you to an era dated 700-800 years ago when conflict around faith among tribes were dominant. He also hoped that ‘Kanguva’ would place South Indian cinema on the global map, joining the momentum started by films like Baahubali and KGF.

"What can we bring to the table?" he asked, hopeful that Kanguva will be a cinematic experience cherished by audiences around the world.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva which is high on Indian mythology and tribal warrior tales sees Bollywood actor Bobby Deol make his debut in Tamil cinema.

Suriya claims he’s a late bloomer like Deol, who saw his career get a boost in his mid-fifties. Did we also tell you that Suriya is one of the most self-effacing and modest actors in South India?

Gulf News sat down with Suriya in Dubai to discuss his latest project, the physical demands of the role, and his thought process behind bringing his larger-than-life role to life …

What inspired you to bring Tamil history and mythology to life in Kanguva? Is it Tamil cinema's answer to Game Of Thrones?

It’s like Game Of Thrones and so many other works that we have watched. Those series and films have always made me wonder when we were going to be a part of that fantastical world. I wondered about how we can give our audiences something similar. Don’t forget that we have archaeological evidence and history that goes back 2000 years. Our ancestors lived that life. We wanted to showcase those emotions, those stories, and what happened in our part of the world during that era. ‘Kanguva’ will transport you to at least 700, 800 years ago when tribes who worshipped different deities lived. We transport you to that world where conflict arose within them because of their faith. It’s set across tribes from across four to five islands with deities representing fire, water, blood, and more …

The world of Kanguva seems complex, with islands and elemental deities. Can you tell us more?

The lead character Kanguva is bound by the fire deity, and every clan member has their own element. This film is about that tribal devotion. It’s all about exploring conflicts both inside and outside of these characters, tied to their faith.

With so much action in Kanguva, how did you manage the physical demands of filming?

It was challenging but extremely well-planned thanks to director Shiva and Supreme Sunder , our stunt master from the movie ‘Animal’, who’s also a national award winner. We didn’t do unnecessary takes, and it was a team effort where 3000 people were in sync without extra lights. That positive energy on set is what made the heavy and intense scenes bearable.

Suriya plays the titular warrior role in 'Kanguva'

How do you maintain that positive energy with such a large team on an project like this?

It’s like a marriage – you appreciate each other’s work, and that changes the entire mood. The crew became like family. The positive energy which everybody should exhibit and spread... that’s what makes a long day feel easier.

Tamil cinema is seeing a lot of international interest. How do you see Kanguva contributing to this global appeal?

Are you familiar with potluck where we all bring our own food, and you want everybody to enjoy your food. Kanguva, hopefully, will be something people cherish, something they’ll remember and taste for a long time with a lot of love. Films like Baahubali and RRR have set the stage, and we’re adding to that momentum.

You’ve often been compared to Kamal Haasan, known for prioritizing craft over sheer stardom. How do you view your career in that sense?

Kamal sir inspires me deeply. He transformed in roles within a single year, and I think, ‘How did he do Sadma and Nayakan in the same year?’ He evolves continuously with each film. Kamal sir is at his peak, I still have a long way to go … I want to live an adventurous life. An actor can either sit down in an AC room with their legs up, or they can decide to scale Mount Everest. Acting is like climbing that mountain – nobody asks you to, but you want to experience something different. I was chosen by Mani Ratnam sir to be an actor and he changed my name from Saravanan to Suriya. With Bala anna [bro], he would say, ‘For even a second, if you feel like you’re out of character in front of the camera, you tell me. Only you will know if you think you were Surya and weren’t truly in character—then let me know, and we’ll do the take again.' He wanted our movies to be immortal, to stand the test of time. He wanted to make films that would live on for a long time. So, let's do something that will stand against time.

Actor Kamal Haasan continues to inspire Suriya

What’s your view on balancing box office success with critical acclaim?

In Indian cinema, films like Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, and the contributions of Malayalam cinema have all set the bar high and given us timeless experiences. At this point, Tamil cinema has its own offering to bring to the table, and I hope Kanguva becomes something audiences truly cherish—a memorable dish prepared with love. As an actor, I think it's important to cater to a range of sensibilities. I’ve said this before: imagine you have ten pockets, each with different tastes. Maybe my previous films satisfied a few of those, but with Kanguva, I hope we fill them all, bringing something for everyone. In the end, art should provoke thought. If it sparks dialogue or even polarising opinions, it’s a mark of good cinema. It’s about finding that balance between mainstream appeal and critical acclaim. I hope Kanguva achieves that balance and that audiences embrace it.

