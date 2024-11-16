Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to expand Chinese language education across its primary and middle schools, with plans to create 800 teaching positions as demand for Chinese language learning continues to grow, according to China’s official news agency, Xinhua.

The initiative follows the successful deployment of 175 Chinese language teachers earlier this year, a milestone achieved under a landmark 2023 agreement between Saudi Arabia and China to strengthen cooperation in language education.

To support the expansion, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education, in collaboration with China’s Center for Language Education and Cooperation, has launched training programs for educators.