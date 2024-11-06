Dubai: In a significant relief for Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, police investigating a sexual assault claim have officially cleared his name and given him a clean chit.

According to Pauly's overseas representative, a detailed report by DYSP Kothamangalam, submitted to the First Class Magistrate Court, confirmed Pauly’s absence from the location at the alleged time, eliminating his involvement in the case.

The accusations against Pauly, which surfaced during a wave of #MeToo allegations in Kerala's film industry, claimed he was involved in an overseas assault incident alongside others.

The actor, known for his breakthrough roles in Premam and Action Hero Biju, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an overseas hotel in late 2023, with allegations suggesting that he and five others promised her a role in exchange.

Pauly, however, quickly refuted the claims, calling them "entirely untrue" in a social media statement on September 3.

"I am determined to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light," Pauly stated on Instagram, affirming his intent to handle the case legally.

As reported by Malayalam publication Mathrubhumi, the case—filed in Ernakulam—initially placed Pauly among multiple accused under a non-bailable charge. The allegations claimed Pauly had drugged and assaulted the complainant.

However, Pauly's team and key supporters, including actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan, have presented evidence that Pauly was filming scenes in Kochi on the dates in question.

"Nivin was with us filming in Kochi on December 14, 15, and 16, 2023," said Sreenivasan in an interview, citing hotel bookings and other records as proof of Pauly’s whereabouts.

Further complicating the allegations, Pauly revealed in a press conference that he had encountered similar accusations from the same woman 45 days prior. The case had been dismissed then as baseless, with the police cautioning against filing a false counter-case. "This is a baseless allegation. I have never seen or spoken to this woman," Pauly stated, addressing the damage caused to his reputation and family life by the media's unverified reporting.

In his statement, Pauly expressed dismay over what he sees as the misuse of legal protections for personal vendettas.

"It's disheartening to see laws meant to protect women being misused for personal gain, hidden agendas, and financial exploitation," his legal team commented. Pauly's account stands in stark contrast to claims by the complainant, who reportedly approached Kerala's Special Investigation Team, set up in response to the Hema Committee’s findings of widespread abuse in the industry.

The Hema Committee's August findings have resulted in a second wave of #MeToo allegations within the Malayalam film industry, implicating several high-profile actors. Yet Pauly remains one of the few to publicly address the accusations, consistently denying wrongdoing and attributing the charges to a possible conspiracy against him.