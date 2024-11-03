Thrissur, Kerala, India: Kerala Police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly misusing an ambulance to reach the Thrissur Pooram venue. The Thrissur East police filed the case under Section 279 of the IPC and Sections 179, 288, and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The FIR states that Gopi traveled in an ambulance, which is strictly intended for transporting patients. The case was registered following a complaint from CPI district leader Sumesh KP. This incident occurred on a day when it was alleged that the Thrissur Pooram, a major cultural festival, was intentionally disrupted.

The Opposition, led by the Congress-led UDF, has accused authorities of staging the disruption to favour Gopi, who was the BJP candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency at the time. The FIR and ensuing allegations have sparked political debate in Kerala, with the opposition claiming that police intervention during Pooram rituals led to the disruption.

Kerala Police are currently investigating the Pooram disruption allegations. Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has demanded a CBI probe, denying the ambulance misuse claims. “This Pooram disruption is going to be a boomerang,” Gopi said. “I arrived in a private car, not an ambulance. If someone claims they saw me in an ambulance, they should clarify if it was real or an illusion. A CBI investigation is needed to reveal the truth.”