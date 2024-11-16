Dubai: A 28-year-old Kuwaiti man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother to death and severely injuring his 10-year-old brother in a shocking attack that has left the nation in disbelief.
The suspect, who was apprehended at the scene, has a prior criminal record, authorities revealed. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.
Police responded to an emergency call in the Sabah Al-Salem neighbourhood, where they found the 48-year-old mother dead at the scene and the young boy critically injured. The child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials confirmed.
The mother’s body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Department, and investigators have opened a case to determine the circumstances leading to the violent incident. The Ministry of Interior has yet to release further details.