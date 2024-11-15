Cairo: In a gesture of tolerance and compassion, a Saudi family said it had pardoned the killer of one of its members after the members were touched by a photo of the man’s daughters.

The forgiveness was declared by the sons and wife of Mohammed Al Atway unconditionally, saying they just seek God’s reward.

Maqbool Al Atawi, the cousin of the forgivers, told the Saudi news portal Sabq that the family’s decision came for the sake of God Almighty and out of mercy. He explained that they were deeply moved when they saw the photo of the killer’s young daughters. Therefore, they opted for forgiveness and amnesty, added Maqbool.

Al Atawis’ act drew massive praise from the community members, who saw it as an inspiring example of tolerance embodying the lofty precepts of Islam, Sabq reported without saying where and when the gesture was made public. Nor were there details about the circumstances of the murder.

In recent months, Saudi media reported about people forgiving convicted murderers of their family members.

One forgiver was a Saudi man, who had pardoned the killer of his son without getting blood money in return.

The father, identified as Mohammed bin Shagah, announced his gesture at a gathering in the Besha governorate in Asir in south-western Saudi Arabia.

He told the crowd, who included tribal notables, that the pardon gesture was made seeking God’s contentment.

“I swear to Allah not to take a single riyal (in blood money),” he said in a social media video.

Forgiveness and pardon is a major recommended virtue in Islam. In the Holy Quran, God urges Muslims to show forgiveness and graciousness towards others, including non-Muslims.