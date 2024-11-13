Cairo: Saudi authorities have requested Muslims who want to pray at Al Rawda Al Sherifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace be Upon Him) is located in Islam's second holiest mosque in Medina, to obtain an electronic permit in advance.

"Only with a permit, you ensure getting the chance to perform prayer at Al Rawda Al Sherifa, avoid overcrowding and congestion, and keep order," the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in an X post.

A visit permit to the revered site is issued every 365 days, according to the ministry.

The ministry also noted that issuing a permit via the Nusuk app to undertake the Umrah or minor pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest place in Mecca, complies with the related Saudi system and helps perform the Umrah rites easily.

After performing Umrah, many pilgrims would head to Medina to offer prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque.

More than 10 million Muslims visited and prayed at Al Rawda Al Sharifa this year, according to official Saudi figures released last month.

The figure marked a 26 per cent increase against last year. The visitors included 5.8 million male worshippers and 4.7 million females. Due to improved services, the waiting time for access to the site has been cut to one hour.

Last year, Saudi authorities unveiled a gilded brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber in the Prophet’s Mosque. The barrier replaced a wooden barrier to preserve the visual identity and architectural pattern of the Mosque, officials said at the time.