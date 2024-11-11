3 visa options

In a post on "X," formerly known as Twitter, the Ministry laid out three visa options:

Umrah Visa: Available by purchasing an Umrah package on the Nusuk platform (www.nusuk.sa).

Tourist Visa: Obtainable through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website (https://ksavisa.sa).

Transit Visa: Available through flight bookings with Saudi Arabian Airlines or Flynas.

