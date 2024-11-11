Dubai: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that residents of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countries) countries have simplified options for visiting the Holy Mosque in Mecca to perform Umrah.
The ministry emphasised that these options are designed to make the pilgrimage more accessible.
Umrah Visa: Available by purchasing an Umrah package on the Nusuk platform (www.nusuk.sa).
Tourist Visa: Obtainable through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website (https://ksavisa.sa).
Transit Visa: Available through flight bookings with Saudi Arabian Airlines or Flynas.
“If you reside in any Gulf country and intend to perform Umrah, there are multiple easy pathways available — all to ensure a smooth journey, as Mecca and Medina eagerly await your visit,” the ministry stated.
The ministry also emphasised that permits are required to pray in the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, which can be obtained through the Nusuk app.
The move aims to facilitate the pilgrimage for residents across the Gulf region, providing greater access to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.